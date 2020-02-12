Betelgeuse dimming – Sky & Telescope

Photographer

juergen.knobloch@cern.ch

Email

juergen.knobloch@cern.ch

Location of picture

PREVESSIN- MOENS, France near Geneva, Switzerland

Date/Time of picture

January 4, 1986 as well as January 22, 2020

Equipment

1986: Pentax K1000, Film Kodak CENTIMETERS400, 50 mm f1.7; 2020: Canon EOS 650 D, 24 mm f2.8

Description

There is a great deal of buzz worrying the dimming ofBetelgeuse Scanning my old Orion photo vs the current one, I attempted to change the various other celebrities in the structure to nearly comparable brightness.

