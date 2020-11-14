Berserk Anime Season 3: When will it premiere? What will be the story?

Berserk is a 2016 anime television series based on Kentaro Miura’s Berserk manga and a second part of the Golden Age Arc film trilogy. This is a second television adaptation of the manga after the 1997 anime of the same name, covering the Conviction arc from the manga. A second season, covering the first half of the Hawk of the Millennium Empire arc, aired in 2017.

Berserk is the video adaptation of the anime, which for the first time, got published with the same title in 1997. This anime has entertained fans with two awesome seasons with 24 episodes. The anime’s author is Shin Itagaki, and he has shown his love and interest in making more series if the producers allow it.

When will it be premiered?

There hasn’t been any information about the third part yet. Still, fans strongly believe that the production team will be working on the third season as the second season’s final episode left fans wondering about a lot of things. It also ended with a hopeful message which read: “The Story Continues.”

However, if we had to guess the release date of the third season of Berserk, it could be sometime in 2021. It was first predicted end of 2020, but given the world situation, it’s very unlikely that we will see it this year.

What will be it’s story?

It is believed that season 3 will be about ending the Falcon of the Millennium Empire story arc. The arc will look for a sea ship to take the group to Skellig. There will be a serious discussion amongst the Vandimion family, which will become dangerous when Guts will be dared to a fight. It is also believed that Emperor Ganishka will announce a war toward the Holy See, but they realize that the town is under invasion by the Kushan Empire’s Troops. When the battle starts, a hole will be opened into the astral sphere. This will be called as World Transformation, which will tell about the material world to overlay with the supernatural. Due to this, things will fall apart for Guts, and the Mystical monsters will now be able to move around freely in the physical world. If that happens, it will be the beginning of Griffith’s domination in the empire of Falconia.

