Ben Affleck and Jennifer lopez Spotted sharing a kiss during Miami Gym date

We all know that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted multiple times in multiple states around the country over the last month. But this time, our sources have spotted the duo sharing a kiss during the Miami Gym date. According to our resources, the duo was recently reunited in Miami, Florida where we have spotted them working out together at a gym. There, the duo were each working on their fitness, moreover, they were spotted hugging and being playful together. After this sources stated that “it is clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

Moreover, they added, “They were having a good time, Jennifer works out every day, and it’s part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her.”

It’s been one month since Jennifer and Ben’s alleged romance has become the interesting talk of Hollywood and the country, with fans and stars weighing in with an immense amount of support for the couple to become official once again.

Reportedly, Ben spotted wearing a unique watch that Lopex has gifted him back in 2002 while Lopez filming the Music Video, Jenny From the Block. It Featured a thick silver chain and a thin face.

We let you know that the duo has also dated each other back in 2002 but broke up in 2004 due to some consequences.

Jennifer Lopez has 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Moreover, they have co-starred in films such as Jessy Girl, A Dangerous Relationship, and Gigli

Net Worth of each

Jennifer Lopez – 51 years old Jennifer Lopez is one of America’s self-made worthiest women. She is assessed with a net worth of more the $150 million from her music and film career.

Ben Affleck – Ben Affleck is popularly known for his portrayed character batman. He is one of the highest-paid actors on the planet. As Of 2021, his net worth has been assessed at $150 million.

