Beanie Feldstein: What is the net worth and personal life of the actress?

Beanie Feldstein is an actress and singer. The actress is mainly recognized for her roles in Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising and Lady Bird. She has also been part of other movies and has bagged a Golden Globe award for her role. However, she has met with celebrities from a young age. Her reviews of her roles have been positive from the audience and gained her popularity. Moreover, she was also a guest star in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. To know more about the life of this rising actress, continue reading.

Childhood and early life

Beanie Feldstein was born on June 24, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents are Sharon Lyn and Richard Feldstein. Sharon worked a costume designer and stylist while Richard was a tour accountant for the famous rock band Guns N’ Roses. Beanie has two elder brothers, both part of the entertainment industry. The eldest Jordan Feldstein was the manager of the well-known band Maroon 5 and Jonah Hill is a director and screenwriter. She got the name Beanie from her caretaker and since then everyone in her family also took up the name. Beanie and Ben Platt are best friends since high school.

Personal life and career

Beanie started her acting career in the year 2002 by making her first debut in the comedy show My Wife and Kids. After a long gap, she played a role in Madison High in 2012. Later in 2015, she acted in Orange is the New Black and Fan Girl. Her big breakthrough was in the movie Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising along with Zac Efron and Seth Rogen. She was appreciated for her role in Hello, Dolly!. She was nominated for two awards, Outstanding Performance and the Golden Globe for her roles in LadyBird and Booksmart respectively. Her other movies include What We Do in the Shadows, Female Brain, How to Build a Girl and Will and Grace.

The actress is openly gay and is known to have been with Bonnie Chance Roberts who is a producer since 2018.

Also Read: How Daniel Radcliffe became an actor, What is the Net Worth of the Harry Potter star?

What is the net worth of Beanie Feldstein?

Beanie Feldstein is known to have a net worth of $3 million. All of this money has come from her career in acting.

The post Beanie Feldstein: What is the net worth and personal life of the actress? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.