Ball Blast MOD APK: Download and Play for Free!

Ball Blast MOD APK is an easy, simple game. This is a game suitable for all age groups. A simple game with no high five contents. All you need to do is destroy the balls falling over with the cannon provided to you or else the ball will destroy you. The difficulty level will keep increasing with the progression. You have to be consistent and attentive to win the game. You do not have to apply any tactics, all you need to do is move your finger to aim and shoot over the balls.

This game is soothing and can be played anywhere to relax. So read the whole article to know more about this game and use the URL Provided to download this game with additional features.

DETAILS:

Name Ball Blast Genre Arcade Size 51 Mb OS Android 4.4 Publisher VOODOO Version V1.50 MOD Features Available Price Free Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nomonkeys.ballblast

Story Line of Ball Blast MOD APK:

This game is solely a soothing game that can only provide you with a short burst of entertainment. This game does not have any particular story line. This is just a random game that you can play to eliminate the boredom. As a result, Ball Blast is more concerned with the user interface than with the appealing idea.

Game play of Ball Blast MOD APK

Your aim is to shoot away opponents while controlling a virtual cannon. The cannon will instantly shoot if you move your finger to the right.

Your adversary would drop from the sky, bringing with him a new set of numbers. The harder you strike the ball, the lower the amount becomes before it reaches zero, at which point the ball bursts and releases gold coins

The ball, on the other hand, will not remain still for you to fire. When falling to the floor, circular bubbles with incredibly high elasticity can bounce and keep falling. You lose while they are in the ground and air on you.

Moreover, gunning down each large ball will break it into two smaller balls, each with a score up to half of the first. They will continue to separate the scoring each time you shoot until the size of ball is insufficient to do so.

Features of Ball Blast MOD APK

1. Only One Mode Available:

This game is simple and soothing. It does not have multiple modes to entertain more. This game can be played for short duration as long run may become bore. It is most suitable for the children rather than adults.

2. Multiple Difficulty Levels:

The color balls will be counted equivalent to how many levels you have completed. It also determines the game’s complexity since it takes longer to smash the larger balls. At level 1, the first ball can be destroyed with just one shot. Nevertheless, over one shot on level two, the ball will split into two more balls.

You’ll still need to bring multiple more shots to completely destroy the ball.

Likewise, to remove larger balls at levels above 2 and higher, you’ll have to make further shots and invest more time. Furthermore, the more balls there are, the greater the chance of being struck and losing a life. And that element will add to the game’s difficulty and excitement. Also, there are different backgrounds in every level making the game more fun and interesting.

3. Customizable Guns:

With each level, the challenge rises, necessitating the use of more sophisticated weapons to beat them.

When it comes to the later stages of the game, weapons with high explosive force that allow users to bring down balls quicker are a must-have feature.

You can use the money you collected throughout your game and you can buy cool stuffs with it and you’ll be maximizing your potential.

The cool-looking weapons will assist you in winning any challenge.

4. Graphics:

This is a 2D game. The graphics are very simple and beautiful. The background is made of pastel colors. There are different sizes of the balls from small to big. The game definitely will be fascinating to children because of the vibrant colors. Moreover, the bouncing coins will further attract children.

You will not be bored with the broad view and bright colors that vary with each stage. Beautiful items are included with the revamped cannons. There are many designs for the cannons and more than 30 backgrounds available in this game.

5. Sound Effects:

This is a silent game suitable to play if you forgot your earphones and you have to travel. There are two options available, either completely silent or can be kept in vibration. The sounds and music can be added in upcoming updates.

MOD Features:

Unlimited Coins: The APK version provides you with unlimited coins in the form of diamonds using which you can buy many guns and backgrounds. Initially it will be shown as zero just after downloading the game, but do not worry after you collect your first coin in the game, it will turn into unlimited coins. You can purchase anything you want and upgrade your weapons without spending money.

Adds Free: This is the another perk of installing APK version of this game. Adds will be restricted that will annoy you while using the normal version of this game. Here, you can play this game peacefully.

Conclusion-

As everything is already discussed, this game is easy to play and can be played by any age group. All you have to do is shoot the balls and save yourself.

The APK version is loaded with features like unlimited coins and adds free options. You can buy many skins for your cannon as well as the background. The graphics are also quite good and moreover, the game is a silent game so can be played anywhere.

This game on long term play might get boring but it has plenty of level with different difficulties. So you can play this game to relax your mind during your hectic hours.

Hence, download this game today and enjoy the MOD features free of cost. Use the link provided below.

How to download Ball Blast MOD APK?

Firstly, uninstall the already available version of this game.

Secondly, download this game from the link given below in this article.

Now, select the option from the settings to allow your device to download from unknown sources.

And now install the downloaded game in your smartphone.

Finally, the game is ready to be played.

Download Link

APK Link; https://apkmody.io/games/ball-blast-mod-apk/download/2

Ball Blast MOD APK: FAQs

1. Is this game available free of cost?

Yes, this game is available absolutely free of cost that too with unlimited coins.

2. Is this game safe to play?

Yes, definitely this game is safe to play for all age groups.

3. Is this application age restricted?

No, there are as such no age restriction for this game. This game is specially designed for children and adults can play as well.

4. Can I share my account with other users?

No, sharing of account is not permitted in this game.

5. Is there any chances of this application “Ball Blast MOD APK” getting banned?

There seems to be very less chance of this game getting banned. Use this game is an appropriate way.