Avengers : A beginner guide to watch the film squeal in order!

The Avengers is a 2012 American superhero film. The Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name the film is based on. Marvel Studios is the producer and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is the distributor. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is the 6th film. Joss Whedon is the writer and director of the film.

The all-conquering MCU is nearing a quarter-century of entries. For newcomers trying to watch Avengers all parts together is a difficult task, which one to watch first is a big question. Newcomers can watch them on the basis of the date of release.

Avengers film in order –

The Avengers (2012) – Loki, Thor’s evil brother gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube. This energy is called Tesseract. Nick Fury Director of S.H.I.E.L.D starts superhero recruitment. This is to defeat the unprecedented threat to Earth. Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, the Black Widow, and Hawkeye are on Nick’s team.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – Tony Stark starts a dormant peacekeeping program. Things go wrong forcing him, Thor the Incredible Hulk, and the rest of the Avengers to reassemble. The faith of the earth hangs in the balance. The team is put to the ultimate test. They battle Ultron a technological terror hell-bent on human extinction. They meet two powerful newcomers on the way.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and the rest of the Avengers unite in order to fight with their most powerful enemy the evil Thanos. Thanos is on a mission to collect 6 infinity shoes. He plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The assistance and fate of the plant have never been so uncertain and this is because of Avengers fights.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Tony Stark is adrift in space with no food and water. He sends a message to Pepper Potts when his oxygen supply starts to reduce. The remaining Avengers Bruce Banner, Thor, Captain America, and Black Widow must find out a way to bring back their vanquished allies to fight with Thanos.

Avengers all the parts are quite popular among the audience. It has received positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

The post Avengers : A beginner guide to watch the film squeal in order! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.