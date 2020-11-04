Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in 2022! Is the trailer available?

Dircetor James Cameron’s much awaited sequel to 2009 blockbuster Avatar is currently under production. Avatar 2 is being produced by 20th Century Studios and it is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

The success of the original Avatar movie has lined up a number of sequels for this franchise. The shooting for the upcoming Avatar movie resumed in June, 2020 in New Zealand. In September, Cameron revealed that the filming for “Avatar 2” has finished and that filming for “Avatar 3” is “95%” complete.

While the movie was scheduled to arrive in 2021, it has been delayed by a year. James Cameron adds, “Now that doesn’t mean that I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver ‘Avatar 2’ we’ll just start working on finishing ‘Avatar 3.” Cameron has planned to extend this franchise to accomodate five movies based on the 2009 movie.

When can we expect from the upcoming Avatar movie?

The second installment will launch us once again in Pandora and Jake Sully will be seen as a family man. The daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri is also an important character in the coming movie. The upcoming movie will see a time leap of almost 12 years.

The events of Avatar 2 will focus on the next generation of Na’vi. As of now, the trailer of the movie is not released.

The cast members of Avatar 2 are:

• Jake Sully will be played by Sam Worthington

• Neytiri by Zoe Saldana

•Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles,

•Giovanni Ribisi by Parker Selfridge,

•Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm,

• Dr. Max Patel by Dileep Rao

•CCH Pounder as Mo’at, and

• Corporal Lyle by Matt Gerald.

Additionally, Kate Winslet has been casted as Ronal in the coming Avatar movie. Sigourney Weaver is also casted in the movie once again, but this time with a different role. Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh , Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones are also a part of this upcoming movie.

Is the trailer available?

As of now, the trailer for the upcoming Avatar sequel is not released.

When is Avatar 2 scheduled to premiere in theatres?

Avatar 2, according to the latest reports is scheduled to arrive in 2022. A total of five sequels has been planned for this franchise which is to arrive every year till Avatar 5. The franchise will wind up by December 22, 2028.

The post Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in 2022! Is the trailer available? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.