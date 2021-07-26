Australian actor Dieter Brummer dies at 45, body found on Saturday!

Australian soap actor Dieter Brummer, famously known for his role in shows such as “Neighbours” and “Home and Away,” has passed away at the age of 45. The actor was found dead on Saturday.

According to the reports by New South Wales Police, Dieter Brummer’s dead body was discovered in a house in Glenhaven suburb in Sydney, after a welfare check was requested. The cause of Brummer’s death hasn’t been discovered yet, additionally, the cops do not believe the situation to be suspicion.

However, some reports also speculate Brummer committed suicide.

Brummer’s family also confirmed the news of his death. The actor’s family said in a statement, “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning. He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.”

Born in 1976, Brummer started his acting career in 1992 with his first on-screen appearance as Shane Parrish in “Home and Away.” Other than “Home and Away,” Dieter won hearts with his acting in “Neighbours,” “Medivac,” “Shark Bay,” “A Model Daughter,” “Underbelly” A Tale of Two Cities/Underbelly: The Golden Mile,” and “Winners and Losers.”

As the news of Dieter’s death broke, the actor’s fans, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the 45-year-old actor. The official Home and Away Instagram page also remembered ‘Shane Parrish’ in a heartfelt tribute. The post read, “Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing. Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Journalist Steve Pennells also shared his memory with Brummer on Twitter. Pennells wrote, “Just gpt the awful news about Dieter Brummer. Such a lovely guy with a dry sense of humour (check out his t-shirt below). He had the world at his feet but saw fame for what it was and stepped away from it when it became too much. Absolutely tragic.”

