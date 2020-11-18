Attention, Making Charlie Puth’s Third Top-Ten Singles in his Career!

Attention” is a song recorded by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for his second studio album Voice Notes after his first- How Long (2018), with Jacob Kasher co-writing the lyrics, directed by Emil Nava and producer Charlie Puth. The song came out on 21st April 2017 under charlie Puth studio with a duration of 3 minutes and 31 seconds.

This song Attention has implied by Charlie Puth is about one of his real-life former romantic partners, also his first love- where Puth roams in the club around a blonde girl, where she tries to gain attention instead of loving him truly. The song captured in Hollywood Hills and crossed over one billion views On youtube after its release in 2017.

Charlie Puth is an American singer, composer, and song recorder. He initially started a YouTube channel as Charlie Vlogs posting humorous clips and sometimes cover songs. Puth has been releasing his first debut song through his channel as “These Are My Sexy” in 2010 and later winning an online video completion as a singer.

What are the promotions makes to increase the frame for the song?

Charlie Puth making his live performance for attention on the voice in May 2017 and following that performing on various shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres show, and also The Late Late Show with James Corden.

What are the achievements did this song Attention?

His song has peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it Charlie’s third top-ten single after his another song “see you again” (as a tribute to late Paul) in his career as of in 2020.

On Billboard’s Dance chart, Attention gave Puth his first Number one on this chart as a solo artist in September 2017.

In the US Billboard Hot 100, Attention stood at number 22 in 2017.

Charlie Puth has been standing in the nomination as the International best artist for the Attention song and for a Teen Choice award in 2017.

Attention stands at number 6 on the US mainstream Billboard Top 40 for a whole year.

