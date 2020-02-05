AT&T rolling out its low-band 5G to 13 more cities including Boston, St. Louis, and Atlantic City

AT&T is including 13 more cities to its low-band 5G network today, including big city locations like Boston,St Louis, and Atlantic City, and smaller sized cities like Wichita, Kansas and Dayton, Ohio, bringing the overall variety of cities on the checklist to32 The provider proceeds to broaden its sub-6GHz network, which has wide variety yet slower rates than the mmWave variation of its 5G, which so far AT&T has actually restricted to organisation consumers.

The complete checklist of cities obtaining the low-band 5G today is as adheres to:

California: Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard,Modesto

Georgia:Liberty

Kansas:Wichita

Massachusetts: Boston, NewBedford

Maryland:Frederick

Missouri:St Louis.

New Jersey: AtlanticCity

Ohio:Dayton

According to AT&T, 50 million consumers currently have gain access to to its 5G network, and it’s on rate to broaden to the remainder of the nation in the initial fifty percent of2020 Its 5G+ mmWave variation is reside in components of more 35 cities thus far, yet it has its constraints– it does not travel through structures well. (AT&T still has yet to make that section of its network commonly readily available, though.)