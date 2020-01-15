Astronauts upgrade space station batteries in second all-woman spacewalk

HOUSTON–The second all-female spacewalk in background proceeded the job of the initial, as the exact same 2 NASA astronauts updated batteries outside the International Space Station.

Jessica Meir and also Christina Koch finished a 7-hour and also 29- minute extravehicular task (EVA, or spacewalk) on Wednesday (Jan 15), changing the batteries that save power for one set of the space station’s electricity-generating solar varieties. The trip returned to the job that both Expedition 61 trip designers executed in October, that made headings as the initial spacewalk by 2 females.

“It was really impressive for Christina and also me to be back out below today,” Meir claimed throughout an online program of thespacewalk “We have actually been speaking about it a whole lot and also it was actually something we were anticipating.”

The spacewalk started at 6: 35 a.m. EST (1135 GMT), when both Koch and also Meir changed their spacesuits over to interior power.

“It’s a stunning sight out below,” claimed Meir, not long after leaving the Quest airlock.

The 2 spacewalkers got rid of 3 broken down nickel-hydrogen batteries and also mounted 2 even more effective lithium-ion batteries for the space station’s port, or left side, outboard solar varieties. Meir and also Koch stored the older batteries, which had actually been in area for the previous years, on an exterior pallet for their later disposal and also mounted adapter plates to make it possible for the brand-new batteries to collaborate with the orbiting lab’s power system.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (in foreground, in spacesuit with red stripes) and also Christina Koch (in history, in spacesuit without red stripes) do the the second all-female spacewalk in background, updating batteries beyond the International Space Station on Wednesday (Jan 15, 2020). (Image credit scores: NASA TELEVISION)

“Awesome task,” radioed astronaut Stephanie Wilson from within Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she was assisting to overview Meir and also Koch with the spacewalk’s jobs. “We made excellent progression towards updating the batteries on the 4B side. You’re both remarkable, great job!”

Each battery determines regarding half the dimension of a fridge, or 40 inches long by 37 inches vast by 19 inches high (101 by 94 by 48 centimeters). The old nickel-hydrogen batteries consider 365 pounds. (165 kgs) each. The lithium-ion substitutes consider 428 pounds. (194 kg).

The job added to a bigger, continuous initiative to change all 48 of the station’s broken down nickel-hydrogen batteries with the even more qualified lithium-ion devices. One lithium-ion battery and also one adapter plate can change 2 nickel-hydrogenbatteries The job started with a collection of spacewalks in January 2017 and also has actually proceeded as Japan’s H-II Transfer Vehicles (HTVs) have actually supplied the brand-new batteries to the station.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (left) holds a substitute lithium-ion battery to be mounted on the International Space Station’s port-side truss throughout her and also Christina Koch’s spacewalk on Wednesday (Jan 15, 2020). (Image credit scores: NASA TELEVISION)

Meir and also Koch’s spacewalk on Wednesday continued mainly to strategy, with the exemption of a small concern with Koch’s spacesuit early in the EVA.

“Christina’s headgear lights are not connected,” radioed Meir to Mission Control, as the setting up typically connected to the top of Koch’s spacesuit headgear hung from its power line. “The wire is still connected, naturally, yet the headgear and also the video camera lights have actually been separated from her headgear.”

Meir tried to reattach the light setting up, yet it would certainly not secure right into area. When the space station passes right into Earth’s darkness and also is not lit by the sunlight, The 2 lights are made use of as a help.

“We assume with the light locks mounted you are not mosting likely to have the ability to obtain the headgear light seated onto the grooves. So rather, we would love to de-mate the power line and also totally eliminate the setting up,” Wilson informed both spacewalkers.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch (left) views on as Jessica Meir makes use of a pistol-grip device to safeguard a battery beyond the International Space Station on Wednesday (Jan 15, 2020), in this sight from Meir’s helmet-mounted video camera. (Image credit scores: NASA TELEVISION)

The spacewalk proceeded with Koch staying near Meir to ensure that she was assisted by the lights still connected to Meir’s headgear.

Wednesday’s EVA, which finished at 2: 04 p.m. EST (1904 GMT), significant Koch’s 5th and also Meir’s second job spacewalks.

Meir, that worked as EV1 (or lead spacewalker) and also used the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit with red stripes, has actually logged a total amount of 14 hrs and also 46 mins on her 2 EVAs. Koch, that as EV2 used the match without identifiers, has a total amount of 35 hrs and also 17 mins extending her 5 spacewalks.

This was the 225 th EVA dedicated to the International Space Station considering that setting up of the orbiting station started in 1998.

Meir and also Koch are set up to once again venture outdoors with each other on Monday (Jan 20) to finish the substitute of the batteries on the port P6 truss.

