Astronauts honor Martin Luther King, Jr. and replace ISS batteries on 3rd all-woman spacewalk

HOUSTON–Two astronauts finished battery substitutes and recognized the heritage of the late Martin Luther King,Jr while functioning beyond the International Space Station on what noted the 3rd all-woman spacewalk today (Jan 20).

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch did their 3rd extravehicular task (EVA, or spacewalk) as a set, finishing upgrades to among the spaceport station’s 4 power networks. The 2 made background on their very first EVA with each other in October, as the very first 2 ladies to operate in the vacuum cleaner of area with each other.

“This has actually actually been a remarkable experience, belonging to this Expedition 61 EVA group,” claimedMeir “Today is additionally Martin Luther King Day, an individual hero for both me andChristina I will certainly obtain his sensible words for this minute: ‘We might have all come on various ships, however we remain in the very same watercraft currently.'”

Related: The impressive spacewalks of Expedition 61 in images

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, seen right here in a still from her helmet-mounted camera, stops to take a picture of herself mirrored on the surface area of an exterior pallet throughout a spacewalk beyond the International Space Station on Monday,Jan 20,2020 (Image credit history: NASA TELEVISION)

“When one has as amazing deem we had today overlooking on our one typical house, world Earth, his words reverberate noisally,” Meir claimed as soon as back inside the airlock at the end of the spacewalk.

“We usually claim just how much we owe to those that led the way, and that does not simply indicate in spaceflight. It additionally implies those that helped civil liberties and incorporation,” includedKoch “That is why it is so significant for us today to be out right here on today we honor Martin Luther King, Jr., that led the way, not just for us, however, for a lot of that have a desire.”

During today’s 6-hour and 58- min spacewalk, Meir and Koch eliminated 2 old nickel-hydrogen batteries that considering that 2010 have actually saved power for the much port, or left side, solar varieties placed to the terminal’s foundation truss and changed them with an extra qualified lithium-ion battery. The 2 additionally mounted 2 adapter plates to allow the terminal’s incorporated electronic devices setting up (IEA) to deal with the brand-new battery.

The job needed Meir and Koch to relocate the huge batteries in between the IEA and an exterior pallet kept in location by the terminal’s Canadarm2 robot arm. Each battery gauged regarding half the dimension of a fridge, or 40 inches long by 37 inches vast by 19 inches high (101 by 94 by 48 centimeters). The old nickel-hydrogen batteries considered 365 pounds. (165 kilos) each. The lithium-ion substitutes considered 428 pounds. (194 kg).

The spacewalk finished the battery substitutes on the port 6 (P6) IEA, leaving it set up with 3 brand-new lithium-ion batteries instead of its previous 6 nickel-hydrogen devices. The brand-new lithium-ion batteries are a lot more effective, such that simply one can offer in the location of 2 of the decade-old nickel-hydrogen batteries.

Meir and Koch mounted both various other lithium-ion substitutes throughout a spacewalk onJan 15.

“With your attentive job, you have actually recovered the 4B [power] network to complete toughness. We thanks for your job and it has actually been a satisfaction to deal with you,” claimed astronaut Stephanie Wilson from within Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she was assisting to overview Meir and Koch with the spacewalk’s jobs.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, at facility on either side of an extending battery, job beyond the International Space Station throughout on a spacewalk on Monday,Jan 20,2020 (Image credit history: NASA TELEVISION)

With the P6 electronic devices setting up job currently full, 3 of the spaceport station’s 4 power networks have actually been equipped with brand-newbatteries Astronauts working on spacewalks considering that 2017 have actually currently changed 36 of the orbiting research laboratory’s 48 nickel-hydrogen batteries with the lithium-ion upgrades.

All that continues to be are the starboard, or right-side, inboard battery substitutes for a future collection of spacewalks to finish. Like the earlier mounted devices, the brand-new batteries for that IEA will certainly be supplied by a Japanese H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) freight automobile.

After finishing their battery jobs, Koch and Meir functioned to tidy up their worksite and faced problems storing a mobile foot restriction. The 2 additionally stopped briefly to re-stow a control board for Koch’s SAFER, a backup jetpack affixed to her spacesuit, which suddenly came loose.

Monday’s EVA, which started at 6: 35 a.m. EST (1135 GMT) finished at 1: 33 p.m. EST (1933 GMT), significant Meir’s 3rd and Koch’s 6th profession spacewalks.

Meir, that acted as EV1 (or lead spacewalker) and used the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit with red stripes, has actually currently logged a total amount of 21 hrs and 44 mins on her 3 EVAs. Koch, that as EV2 used the match without any identifiers, has a total amount of 42 hrs and 15 mins covering her 6 spacewalks.

This was the 226 th EVA committed to the International Space Station considering that setting up of the orbiting station started in1998

The following EVA is set up for Saturday (Jan 25), when NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano will certainly function to finish earlier repair work to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a cosmic-ray detector.

Robert Pearlman is aSpace com adding author and the editor of collectSPACE.com, aSpace com companion website and the top area background information magazine. Follow collectSPACE on Facebook and on Twitter at @collectSPACE. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook.

Need even more area? Subscribe to our sis title “All About Space” Magazine for the current impressive information from the last frontier! (Image credit history: All About Space).