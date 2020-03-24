ASTEROID FLYBY: “Is our Doomsday is near?”

According to the research, the gigantic Asteroid, which is known as (52768) 1998 OR2, is estimated to travel closest on April 29, 2020. This will be visible to the observers as a Slow-Moving Star. In addition to NASA’s orbital calculations, the nearest approach to the Earth is approximately 16.36 lunar distances at 10.56 AM BST, as proposed.

On March 16, a picture of this Asteroid was captured by Dr. Masi. The picture was recorded with the help of a telescope, as reported. Moving ahead, let us see whether it is a threat to our Earth?

Some experts explained that this Asteroid would not harm our planet. There would be no side effects on the Earth. Nevertheless, both astronomers and laymen are equally enthusiastic about the Asteroid’s forthcoming flyby. Experts say that there would be no after-effects of this Asteroid hitting our planet or passing by.

Some reports suggest that this is Earth’s largest moving Asteroid of the year which is coming nearest to us on April 29. Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2 travels close to the Earth, but at a distance of some four million miles, and according to NASA, it will not reach our Earth and won’t affect us or the planet.

While it was considered to be potentially risky, there is no possibility of collision with Earth. This Asteroid’s orbit is well established for the next 200 years, at least. Its next approach to Earth is set to be by the year 2079. Astronomers will study Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2 from April 8 to 24 at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

This Asteroid is often known as the Doomsday satellite that is the largest known of all massive near-earth objects that will travel less than five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon in the next two centuries.

The Asteroid will never be bright enough to see with the blind eye during its transit in April 2020. Sky enthusiasts can use a wide-angle eyepiece (32 mm or 35 mm) to point the telescope to a reference star in the direction of the Asteroid. A 26 mm or 27 mm eyepiece is strictly recommended to detect the slow motion of the Asteroid after being assured that the Asteroid is pointing at the correct patch of the sky. Also, let us wait for any further instructions to be followed for April 29, 2020.

Apart from this, NASA also added that the space rock approached the planet from a distance of approximately 0.00765 astronomical units.