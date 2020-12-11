Asim Riaz, What happened to the relationship of himanshi and asim, did they broke up?

Asim Riaz is an Indian model who is known for his cooperation in the thirteenth period of Bigg Boss in 2019.Asim Riaz was brought into the world on Tuesday, 13 July 1993 (age: 26 years, as in 2019) in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, India. He got his essential training from Delhi Public School in Jammu. Presently, he lives in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Asim Riaz was naturally introduced to a Muslim family. The data about his folks isn’t known. He has a sibling, Umar Riaz.Umer Riaz, sibling of Asim Riaz

He proposed his co-hopeful of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana while they were in the BB House. Around then, she was involved with her sweetheart. Afterward, she said a final farewell to her sweetheart because of some private matters. Apparently, she acknowledged the proposition of Asim, and the couple began dating while they were in the Bigg Boss house.

Asim Riaz and himanshi’s love story

Asim Riaz was an insane loverboy inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He became hopelessly enamored with Punjabi kudi Himanshi Khurrana and went down on his knees for her. Asim was even blamed for having a sweetheart external the house, yet AsiManshi’s romantic tale stands more grounded than time.

Himanshi and Asim may have acted like a couple inside the house, however they have vowed to submit just when things are clear external the house. So while Asim appears as though a likely victor and Himanshi is sitting tight external the house for him, here glancing back at their romantic tale.

On Himanshi Khurrana’s birthday night, Asim made a pastry for her. He at that point proceeded to make paratha for her toward the beginning of the day and gave it a heart-shape. Rashami Desai assisted him with the equivalent, yet Himanshi indicated her paratha to the camera and expressed gratitude toward Asim with an embrace and kiss.

Himanshi went oblivious in an undertaking including the association. Asim bounced from his side and when he heard she isn’t breathing, he disclosed to Bigg Boss, who thusly asked that she should be got brought to the admission room. Asim exclusively took her in his arms and Rashami held her head as they ran towards the admission room. Asim’s previous sibling on the show, Sidharth Shukla, additionally followed them to ensure they were okay.

Salman Khan blamed Asim Riaz for taking part in an extramarital entanglements outside the house and proposing Himanshi inside the house. On hearing everything, Himanshi proceeded to reveal to Salman that she cherishes Asim.

