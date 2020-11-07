Asa Butterfield Net Worth, What he loves to do?

Asa Maxwell Thornton Farr Butterfield, commonly known as Asa Butterfield is a British actor. He gained recognition after playing the central character of Bruno in a Holocaust movie named The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. The movie came in the year 2008 for which Asa received various nominations for the British Independent Film Award and the London Film Critics Circle Award in the category of Young British Performer of the Year. He received such recognition at the age of 11.

Born in 1997, this 22-year-old actor gained much fame. His mother is a psychologist and a father’s advertising copywriter. In the year 2019, Butterfield began working as Otis Milburn in the comedy-drama series Sex Education streaming on Netflix. Butterfield in his acting career as of now has received much appreciation and has been awarded many awards.

How did he start his career?

Butterfield at the age of 7 first started his acting at the Young Actors Theatre Islington. Later in his career, he got some minor roles to act in the 2006 television drama named After Thomas and in the 2007 film, Son of Rambow. In the year 2008, he played a guest role of character Donny in the television series named Ashes to Ashes.

In the year 2008, when he was aged 10, he bagged the lead role in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. Director Mark Herman said that after auditioning hundreds of boys he finalized Asa. No trials were left to find the perfect person to do the character.

In the year 2016, he started his acting as Jacob Jake Portman in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. He also appeared as Gardner Elliot in the movie Space Between Us and starred as Sebastian in The House of Tomorrow in the year 2017.

Last year in 2018, Asa was cast in the central character of Otis Milburn on the comedy-drama series streaming on Netflix named Sex Education.

What else is Asa interested in?

Butterfield loves and enjoys the making and production of music. He also released a mashup of the various songs Teenage Dirtbag and Making Plans for Nigel. His brother is also a musician. Along with him, he is also part of a music troop named Mambo Fresh. In late 2012, Butterfield co-designed a video game for iPad called the Racing Blind. The game was released to the App Store on 7 April 2013.

Since the year 2017 Butterfield has set up an annual acting master class for students at The Reel Scene acting school in London. The 3-day named Asa Butterfield Master Class course consists of improvisational techniques. The students of the class asked to work on scenes from Asa’s own films. In the year 2018, the students from his own master class starred as extras in the movie named Greed in which Butterfield acted.

Net Worth of Asa Butterfield

As of now, the British actor Asa Butterfield has a net worth of $5 million. His source of income is his acting and various other activities he is indulged in.

