Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger journey of life !

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger is an Australian- American actor businessman, retired professional bodybuilder, and former politician. He was the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He is the most recent Republican governor of California as of 2020. His net worth is estimated to be $ 400 million.

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger Early Life –

Arnold was born on July 30, 1947 (Thal Styria). His father was the local chief of police He had served in World War II as a Hauptfeldwebel. According to Arnold, his parents were very strict. He grew up in a Catholic family who went to Mass every Sunday. He had an elder brother and his father preferred his elder brother more. He had a good relationship with his mother.

Arnold was an average student in school but everyone loved his exuberant” character, cheerful, and good-humored. When he was small he played several sports. He began weight training in 1960. He chose bodybuilding over soccer as a career at the age of 14.

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger Career Life –

At the age of 20, Arnold won Mr. Universe’s title. 7 times he won Mr. Olympia. He remained a prominent presence in bodybuilding. He has written many articles and books on bodybuilding. The Arnold’s Sports Festival is named after him which is considered the second most important bodybuilding event after Mr. Olympia. He is known as the greatest bodybuilder of all times and the most charismatic and famous ambassador.

Arnold became famous worldwide as a Hollywood action film icon. His debut film was Conan the Barbarian which released in 1982. The film was a box office hit and resulted in a sequel in 1984. In the film The Terminator (1984) he appeared as a title character. The film was a huge commercial success. He played a similar role in the sequels of the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Genisys (2015), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

Arnold acted in many films like Twins (1988), Cammando (1985), The Running Man (1987), Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), Kindergarten Cop (1990), True Lies (1994), Junior (1994), Jingle All The Way (1996). As a Republican candidate, he was first elected on October 7, 2003. He replaced then-governor Gray Davis. He served the remaining term of Gray. He was re-elected in 2006 to serve as full-term governor. In 2011 he completed his term and returned to acting.

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger Personal Life –

Arnold is married to Maria Owings Shriver an American journalist but got separated in 2017. He has 5 children, 3 sons, and 2 daughters.

The post Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger journey of life ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.