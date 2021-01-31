Armie Hammer estranged wife shares her opinions to the public

Recently, the issues between Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers has come to the spotlight. Elizabeth filed for divorce last July with her ex-husband and has remained silent as to why since then. However, recently she spoke up and what she revealed was surprising.

The team, including Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet, and Luca Guadagnino, are coming up with a movie surrounding the theme of cannibalism. In the comment section of the movie’s post, Elizabeth commented, “No words”. This captured the attention of many as she finally came out and spoke about the issue.

His ex-wife has accused the actor of sending messages to women of disturbing and graphic sexual fantasies, including rape and cannibalism. This was opposed by him and his lawyer, claiming it to be “vicious and spurious online attacks.”

Moreover, Armie Hamm has also been accused by his ex-girlfriend, saying that he branded her. All of these were denied by his lawyer, saying that “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory”.

Also, a video was leaked from his private social media of a lingerie woman, and he called her by the name Ms. Cayman. As a result of this, he had to apologize to Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee. The couple, however, split after their 10 years of marriage. Elizabeth expressed her surprise and shock after finding out about his messages to other women regarding such horrendous topics.

While his lawyer and the actor denies these statements, we don’t know who is right and wrong. We shall be updating the site if further updates are available, so stay tuned to know more.

