Arjun Reddy to be released again in 2022, after getting three different versions with the same plot?

The Telugu film Arjun Reddy has earned a lot of popularity among the Indian movie buffs, especially girls craze for Vijay Devarkonda. The film was filmed and directed by Sandeep Vanga and under the production of Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film even got its other language releases such as Kabir Singh in Hindi, Dhanu Reddy in Kannada, and Adithya Verma or Varma in Tamil. The film has Vijay Devarkonda and Shalini Pandey as its main leads.

The 186 minutes movie was released worldwide on 25th August 2017 with a box office hit of 40-52 million rupees in India and 510 million rupees globally along with an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC. The film focuses on Arjun Reddy, who is a prominent surgeon with severe alcohol problems and anger issues. Arjun becomes more destructive after the marriage of her love, Preethi Shetty to someone. The film speaks of a lad’s self-destruction and resurgence.

Moreover, it was speculated that the film Arjun Reddy will be released again in the year 2022.

What is the film Arjun Reddy based on?

The sensational film, Arjun Reddy is about a boy Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, a house surgeon at St.Mary’s Medical College. He is a brilliant student but at the same time, a victim of severe anger issues. Eventually, he falls head to toe with his junior, Preethi Shetty. The couple’s three years of love started growing stronger until Preethi’s family forced her to marry someone instead of Arjun.

With force, Preethi decided to go along with her family. After years, Arjun falls into depression and alcoholism after losing her love lady to someone. Subsequently, he becomes a high profile surgeon with bad habits and becomes a rebound to a leading film actress, Jia Sharma.

Months later, a case was filed against Arjun regarding his mistake on a surgeon, and resulting in his life at stake. One fine day, Arjun sees his love, Preethi with a pregnant bump carrying Arjun’s child at a park. And at the climax, the couple was reunited with their parents’ blessings.

Who are the actors and actresses in the film Arjun Reddy?

Arjun Reddy is played by Vijay Devarkonda

Preeti Shetty is played by Shalini Pandey.

Arjun Reddy’s best friends, Shiva is played by Rahul Ramakrishna

Jia Sharma as herself

Sanjay Swaroop played by Dhanunjay Reddy

Kamal Kamaraju as Gautham Reddy

Kanchana is Arjuna’s Nani.

Gopinath Bhat played the role of Devdas Shetty. And other notable performers.

