Arjun Reddy: Is the movie getting a second part soon?

Arjun Reddy is a film that brought among the fans a huge sensation. Due to its success rate, the movie had a Hindi and Tamil remake. It was released in the year 2017. The actor who played the lead role in the movie also has a huge fanbase for himself. Arjun Reddy received a box office of Rs510 million. Sandeep Vanga is the director of the movie and the story is also written by him. The movie received generally positive reviews and this also helped them get several awards and nominations. The movie was different from the normal plots in Telugu movie industry and this made a huge wave of interest among the viewers. There are rumours about a second part but we don’t know for sure. Here are all the updates we know about Arjun Reddy.

What is the story about?

Arjun Reddy talks about the protagonist who is a brilliant student studying in Medical college in Mangalore. However, his talent is degraded by his anger issues and so he is feared by everyone. Further, we see he falls in love with a first-year student Preethi who initially listens to him due to fear but later reciprocates his feelings. Their love story remains an incomplete one when Preethi is forced to marry someone of her own caste. This leads to Arjun confining in drugs and alcohol to get over his grief. The movie, however, ends in a happy note. No spoilers here. We might see a new Arjun Reddy with a new life in the next movie if the creators have a plan.

Other updates on the movie

The movie received positive feedbacks from its viewers and so a second part can be expected. We don’t know when this will happen but rumours say the movie might come out in 2022. The creator also mentioned that the movie’s incidents are from his own life, not entirely but parts of it.

The cast of Arjun Reddy includes Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey as Preethi Shetti, Rahul Ramakrishna as Shiva, Jia Sharma as Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop as Dhanunjay, Kamal Kamaraju as Gautham and the others. The same cast may appear for the second part too.

