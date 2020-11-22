Are you unique like one of the BTS member’s zodiac signs? BTS zodiac signs

In the 20th century, it has become very rare to find someone who doesn’t know about the boy band, BTS. BTS is also known as the Bangstan Boys, a South Korean boy band. The seven members-Suga, V, JHope, RM, Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin are the fame of BTS. The band was created in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under the Big Hit Entertainment.

Kim Tae-Hyung aka V’s zodiac sign

V is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He is known as a vocalist of BTS. V was born on the 30th of December 1995 in Seo District, Daegu, South Korea. The Zodiac sign of the youngest BTS member, V is Capricorn. The personality traits of V especially Capricorns are, are ambitious, organized, practical, goal-oriented, and cool.

Kim Nam-Joon aka Rap Monster/RM’s zodiac sign

Namjoon is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is the leader and one of the rappers of the boy band BTS. RM was born on 12th September of 1994 in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea. RM’s zodiac sign is Virgo, which possesses the traits of a person with logical, practical, wise, smart, talented, and systematic in their approach to life.

Jung Ho-Seok aka JHope’s zodiac sign

Jung ho-Seok is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He plays the part of a vocalist in BTS. JHope was born on the 18th of February 1994 in Ilgok-dong Gwangju, South Korea. The zodiac sign of JHope is Aquarius. An Aquarius person is so progressive, independent, intelligent, unique, and idealistic.

Kim Seok-jin aka Jin’s zodiac sign

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and one of the vocalists of BTS. the eldest member of BTS was born on the 4th of December 1992, which thereby makes him a Sagittarius. Usually, Sagittarius people are optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest, fun, good conversationalist, and intellectual.

Park Ji-min aka Jimin’s zodiac sign

Jimin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer of the boy band BTS. Jimin was born on the 13th of October 1995 in Geumsa-dong, Busan, South Korea. The zodiac sign of Jimin is Libra, which states he is a charming, beautiful, and well-balanced person.

Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook’s zodiac sign

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He plays the spot of vocalist in BTS. He was born on the 1st of September 1997 in Mandeok-dong, Busan, South Korea. Besides RM, he is also a Virgo with powerful traits.

Min Yoon-gi aka Suga’s zodiac sign

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Along with the leader, RM, he is also a rapper of the boy band BTS. Suga was born on 9th March 1993 in Daejeon-dong, South Korea. The zodiac sign of Suga is Pisces, which means he is a man having an artistic and musical side, an ability to be empathetic, compassionate, intuitive, gentle, and wise.

