Arbaaz Khan became the ultimate producer in the Bollywood after Dabangg movie!

Arbaaz Khan is an Indian actor, producer, director and popularly recognized as Salman Khan’ Brother. He is one of the recipients in National Film Awards for his film Dabangg in 2011 as his tribute in producing entertainment content to the industry. He is also good at performing negative roles where he has earned a Filmfare award for best villain in the Telugu languages such as in Jai Chiranjeeva and Daraar. in 2010 Arbaaz Khan amassing his popularity also as Bhai’s one of the brothers and progressing well in the film Dabangg which is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all the time.

Known as: Indian Actor and Producer

Date of Birth: 4th August 1967

Parents: Salim Khan and Salma Khan

Nationality: Indian

Movie debut: Daraar

Spouse: Malaika Arora [1998-2017 div.] Net Worth: 10 million dollars

Family and personal life:

Arbaaz Khan was born on 4th August 1967 in Pune Maharashtra, India to a successful background, where his father Salim Khan is an Indian actor, screenwriter and mother Salma Khan but his step-mother Helen is a dancer in the 90s period. Arbaaz is the middle or second son in his family, he did his schooling at Scindia School in Gwalior. The Khan family includes three brothers and two sisters, where one sister became a fashion designer and the other one is adopted- Arpita Khan. Arbaaz married Malaika Arora in 1998, officially announcing their separation in 2017 after 19 years of marriage life and they both have a son Arhaan in 2002.

How did he start his career and later turn as a producer?

Arbaaz Khan made his first debut role as a villain in the film Daraar in 1996, as a Psychotic wife-beater and achieved the title as the best villain for that movie. As Arbaaz hasn’t progressed well in solo work and starts to make a duo comeback with his brother, Salman Khan later moved as a supporting actor in many movies such as Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag and Malamaal; which were also successful at the box office. In 2010 making a cameo appearance, because of unlucky as an actor and he came up with the Arbaaz Khan production that produced the Dabangg movie which was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Arbaaz made the directing part in the Dabangg 2 in 2012, also appeared in a role in Web series- Poison in 2019 and he also hosted and made an episode with his ex-wife Malaika Arora in a reality show- Power Couple in 2015. Currently, Arbaaz is not open for any projects and will be appearing as a guest role in the upcoming thriller film Sridevi Bungalow as Sridevi Biography.

The post Arbaaz Khan became the ultimate producer in the Bollywood after Dabangg movie! by Ava wright appeared first on The TeCake.