Apple Music announces Spatial Audio and Lossless audio at no additional cost!

Soon after teasing the customers about major announcements, and with the rumors of lossless streaming, Apple Music has officially announced the “next generation of sound”. Today, Apple has announced that Apple Music is bringing Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio for subscribers provided at no additional cost starting next month.

“Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio”, say the Apple newsroom.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser said, “Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality.”

Besides, many music artists such as J Balvin, Ariana Grande and others have partnered with Apple Music. Schusser said, “Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever.”

The report also explained, “By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.”

As a part of this project, Apple Music will constantly add new Dolby Atmos tracks, and curate a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists for the listeners. Now, the subscribers are offered n number of songs from biggest global artists across all genres in Spatial Audio.

Other than that, the listeners can get the songs in the exact sound as it was created in the studio with Lossless Audio. The Apple Newsroom read, “Apple Music will also make its catalog of more than 75 million songs available in Lossless Audio. Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every single bit of the original audio file. This means Apple Music subscribers will be able to hear the exact same thing that the artists created in the studio.”

The post Apple Music announces Spatial Audio and Lossless audio at no additional cost! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.