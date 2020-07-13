Apple AirPods Pro are more affordable than ever today at Woot

Apple’s AirPods Pro have dropped to their lowest price yet at Woot, an online store owned by Amazon. Normally $250, they’re $35 off. This brings them down to $215 today only. For context, this deal is a mere $5 cheaper than the discount that has been happening at Verizon for the past week. Though, if you get these now, you’ll have gotten the best price yet on a brand-new set of AirPods Pro. Just add them to your cart, and you’ll see the price drop.

If you need a refresher on why these are the best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners, my colleague Chris Welch wrote a convincing argument for picking the AirPods Pro over any other set.

Some technical mishaps made it so very few people actually got the free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC that was promised during Ubisoft’s Forward game presentation. But now, instead of limiting the promotion to those who watched the show, the developer is giving the game to everyone who signs in on this page right here.

Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage and both Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities is only $849 at B&H Photo today. Buying this configuration of the latest iPad Pro model will set you back $1,249, and for what few differences exist between the two models, this is an incredible deal.