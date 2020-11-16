Anushka Sharma: How much is the veteran actress worth in 2020?

Anushka Sharma is a well known Indian actress and producer in the Bollywood industry. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and has acted in several blockbuster movies. For her magnificent roles, she has also received several awards, including a Filmfare Award. She has also a clothing brand named Nush.

Quick facts about Anushka Sharma

Birth Date: 1 May 1988

Present age: 32 years old

Birth Place: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India

Famous as: Actress, producer

Years active: 2007–present

Spouse(s): Virat Kohli ​(m. 2017)

Net worth: 350 crores (in INR)

Early life of Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was born on 1 May 1988 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. She is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who is an army officer, and her mother, Ashima Sharma, is a homemaker. Her elder brother is film producer Karnesh Sharma who was in Merchant Navy previously.

Anushka did her schooling at an Army School. She has a specialization in arts from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore. Anushka then moved to Mumbai to initiate her modeling career at the Lakme Fashion Week for Wendell Rodricks’s Les Vamps Show. She was the Rodricks’s finale model at the Spring Summer ’07 Collection. She has also campaigned for Silk & Shine, Whisper, Nathella Jewelry, and Fiat Palio.

Since 2012, she appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 and she has been listed by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018.

What about her acting career?

Anushka Sharma started her acting career in 2008, in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in which she was paired with Shahrukh Khan. She then took up the role in Badmaash Company, under Yash Raj Films, which was released on May 7, 2010. She then played the lead in her third Yash Raj Film, Band Baaja Baaraat, opposite Ranveer Singh.

In 2014, she acted im Rajkumar Hirani’s religious satire PK opposite Aamir Khan. Some of her other movies are Zero (2018), Sui Dhaaga: Made In India (2018), Sanju (2018), Pari (2018), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Phillauri (2017), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Sultan (2016), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Bombay Velvet (2015).

What about her personal life?

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017. She is presently pregnant with her first child which is due in January.

What is her net worth?

Anushka Sharma has a net worth of 350 crores in INR. She is a veteran actress in the Indian film industry since 2008.

