Anushka Sharma an army man’s daughter journey to Bollywood!

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and producer who is part of Hollywood. She is one of the highest-paid actresses and the most popular one. She has received many awards. She appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 since 2012 and was also featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 under 30 lists of 2018. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs 350 crores.

Anushka Sharma Early Life –

Anushka was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (1 May 1988). Her father was an army officer and her mother was a homemaker. She has an elder brother who is a film producer, who earlier served in the Merchant Navy. She was raised in Bangalore. She studied at Army School and Mount Carmel College, Bangalore where she graduated with a specialization in arts. She then moved to Mumbai to pursue her modeling career. Initially, she had no aspirations in film. She enrolled in Elite Model Management and was groomed by the style consultant Prasad Bipada.

Anushka Sharma Career Life –

Anushka made her acting debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) Aditya Chopra’s romantic drama film. She was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a hit and her performance was appreciated. She was signed for 3 films deals with the company.

Anushka then acted in Baan Baaja Barrat (2010) a romantic comedy. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma and co-stared by Ranveer Singh. Her performance was praised by the critics, and she received her 2nd nomination for Best Actress in Filmfare Award.

Anushka was also seen in Patiala House (2011) which her 1st film other than Yash Raj Banner. The film was directed by Nikhil Advani and Akshay Kumar played the male lead role. The film received mixed reviews and a moderate success at the box office.

Anushka acted in a supporting role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Anushka’s notable works include – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK (film), Sultan, Zero, Baan Baaja Barrat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sui Dhaaga, etc.

Award received by Anushka – Guild Award for Best Female Debut (2010), IIFA Award for Best Actress (2011), IIFA Award for Hottest Pair of the year (2011), Guild Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (2011), Stardust Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Romance (2012,2013), IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress (2013), Stardust Award for Actor of the Year – Female (2016), Zee Cine Award for Best Actor – Female (2017)

Anushka Sharma Personal Life –

Anushka married Virat Kholi the current captain of the Indian cricket team and she expecting her 1st child next year. She is an animal lover and a vegan.

The post Anushka Sharma an army man’s daughter journey to Bollywood! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.