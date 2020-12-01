Anne With An E, Gets Season 2 Arrival Date On Netflix

Netflix stated that Season 2 of Anne With an E would hit the streaming service on the 6th of July. It will be free to all subscribers worldwide outside Canada, where the CBC co-produced show bows in September.

The series is inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables books, produced by Miranda de Pencier’s Northwood Entertainment, and was created by Moira Walley-Beckett, revived for its season 2 in August. Its order for season 2 increased from 8 to 10 episodes.

The story follows Anne, an outsider who, against all odds, fights for love, acceptance, and her place in the world. The second season appends new characters and explores themes of prejudice, identity, bullying, feminism, gender parity, and empowerment. Geraldine James, Lucas Zumann, R.H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, Corrine Koslo, Aymeric Jett Montaz, and Kyla Matthews return for the Second Season, along with freshers such as Dalmar Abuzeid (Sebastian Lacroix) and Cory Grüter-Andrew (Cole MacKenzie).

Will there be Anne With An E season four?

Despite the fans’ efforts and the campaigns reigned on social media, Anne With An E will not be making it into season 4. The makers and cast of the show had also given their goodbyes and moved on.

Lucy Maud Montgomery’s book followed Anne Shirley into her adulthood. There’s more material from the books that is to traverse and adapt. Sadly, we won’t get to watch on screen.

The campaign on social media remains active, and fans will keep invading until the show is renewed.

What’s the future of the series?

Sadly for all the show fans, Netflix cancelled Anne With An E shortly after the release of season 3 in November 2019. Fans launched a campaign on Twitter urging Netflix to revive the series.

The hashtag “#renewannewithane” was launched and had more than a million results. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds also joined the campaign to save the show. Despite influential support from the fans, there has been no progress from Netflix or CBC and no notice.

Before the release of season 3, CBC had symbolized that Netflix agreed on season 3 being the last. Also, CBC’s president had said that it no longer will be involved in any co-production with Netflix.

The reason given for the show’s cancellation was a lack of audience growth, especially in the age group of 25 – 54. This led to fans questioning how Netflix and CBC track viewers’ ages.

