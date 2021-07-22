Anna Faris accidentally reveals she eloped and got married!

Actor Anna Faris, famously known for her role in “Mom” accidentally revealed that she eloped and got married to her cinematographer fiancé Michael Barrett.

In the latest episode of her podcast “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” which was released on Monday, Anna let the news slip after interviewing Gail Simmons. After speaking to the “Top Chef” judge, Anna went on to the segment to take calls from listeners seeking romantic advice, in which she was joined by matchmaker April Beyer.

While talking to a caller who shared that she felt she was growing apart from her friends after getting into a relationship, Faris unintentionally said that she and Barrett were married. Faris said, “I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of assessment. But I’m looking around, so, my fiancé is right… he’s now my husband.”

Faris then confirmed the news stating that she and Barrett had eloped. “I’m sorry… I just blurted that out… I couldn’t say fiancé anymore.” The 44-year-old actress then shared the details and told that the wedding had taken place at a local courthouse at San Juan island in Washington State. “It was awesome… it was great,” said Faris.

As told by the newly wed actress, she revealed the news to her family in quite a similar way. Anna then told that her aunt asked her how she was feeling about becoming a stepmother, to which she replied: “Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of four days ago.”

This is Anna’s third marriage after Ben Indra (2004-2008) and Chris Pratt (2009-2017). Anna also has an 8-year-old son Jack with the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. Meanwhile, Michael Barrett (51) himself has two kids.

Certainly, Faris was highly excited and happy sharing the news with April Beyer and her fans. Faris shared that they had a low-key ceremony at San Juan Island. She said, “Everything about it just felt right.”

