Angelina Jolie, The journey towards her dream goal 

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and philanthropy. She is an award-winning actress who evolved after the roles she played in ”Girl, Interrupted”. She is the second-highest-paid actress in the world. She has received a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and an honorary damehood of the order of St. Michael and St.

Recently, George and she donated 1 million dollars for this pandemic. Angelina Jolie is referred to as one of the vastly effective people in the American industry and credited her as the world’s most beautiful woman. And she is the ambassador of UNHCR. Angelina received 3 awards for Golden Globe Awards, gained two Oscars for the movies- Girl, Interrupted as a supporting actress and the second one is presented for her humanitarian; achieved two-screen entertainers guild awards. Recently she acted in Disney’s Maleficent and her current net worth in 2020 is 100 million dollars.

Angelina Jolie Early life:



Angelina Jolie was born on 4th June 1975 in Los Angeles, California united states and her parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand we’re also from the acting field. And her grandparents are also actors. From her young age, she was interested in acting and she developed the skills from her parents. She always wanted to become a successful actor like her father. She attended Beverly Hills High school and she was also body-shamed a lot among the students for being thin, wearing specs and braces. She started her acting field by persuading at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute for two by Joliend appeared in several stage productions. And later she switched to Moreno High school and tried modelling but things didn’t fall in correct places for her. After she dropped out of her acting classes and aspired to become a funeral director. At 16 years she resided unaided in an apartment, she endured a lot from insomnia and earned addicted to drugs at her 20 years. She also attempted to commit suicide twice. Angelina Jolie is having 3 biological children and she also adopted another 3 children internationally.

Angelina Jolie’s career:



Angelina Jolie started her career at the age 16 and debuted her leading role in the straight to video science-fiction sequel Cyborg 2 in 1993. And she also won a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Emmy Award for TNT’s George Wallace. In 1999 she became a supportive actor in Girl Interrupted. “The Eternals” is the movie she is currently working on.

