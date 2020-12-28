Angelina Jolie: How did she rise to fame and her net worth?

Angelina Jolie is not an unknown name to any of us. She is one of the famous celebrities of Hollywood. She is known to be one of the highest-paid actresses. Angelina is also a filmmaker and humanitarian along with this. Coming from a family of celebrities has certainly provided an advantage to her. Angelina made her debut in the film industry at a young age. Her teenage was not, however, filled with popularity and successes. Further, this article will tell you about her early life, marriage, career and net worth. Let’s get to know some quick facts before that.

Quick Facts About Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is known to be one of the most admired actresses

Born on: June 4, 1975

Age: 45 years

Profession: Actress, filmmaker and humanitarian

Married to: Jonny Lee Miller(div: 1999), Billy Bob Thornton(div: 2003), Brad Pitt(sep: 2016)

Kids: 6

Siblings: James Haven

How She Became Famous?

Angelina Jolie was born in Los Angeles, California, US. Her parents are the famous John Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. The couple divorced in 1976 because her father cheated on her mother with someone else. Angelina and her brother James went with their mother. However, she had by then given up her career in acting to take care of her two children. More than her father, it was her mother’s love for movies that inspired her to take up this career. When she was small, she made her debut in her father’s film Lookin’ to Get Out. After she decided to do acting, she went to Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute for two years.

Her teenage life involved bullying and insecurities. She was bullied for not having enough luxuries like her peers in Beverly Hills Highschool. Angelina was also mocked at for being thin and wearing braces and glasses. However, later she went to Moreno Highschool. She started wearing all black and also had a boyfriend. After entering the film industry she won many awards. Some of them are the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for movies like George Wallace, Gia and Girl, Interrupted. She got major recognition from her role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Maleficient.

Personal Life

Angelina Jolie was in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend during her teens. After the two broke up, she entered into acting. Later, she got into a relationship with Jonny Lee Miller and the two got married. However, it did not last long. After that, she was married to Billy Bob Thornton, and this also ended after three months. However, we all know her relationship with Brad Pitt was the most common topic in the Hollywood industry. The couple had 6 children, out of which three are adopted. Further, they ended their relationship after two years. Moreover, Angelina revealed herself to be bisexual and also had feelings for Jenny Shimizu.

Also Read: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘s complete relationship timeline

Net worth of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is known to have a net worth of $120 million. She gained all this income through her career in the entertainment industry.

The post Angelina Jolie: How did she rise to fame and her net worth? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.