Andy Samberg the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star and His Net Worth

Andy Samberg is an American actor, comedian, musician, and TV producer. Andy is a member of the music group The Lonely Island and was also a cast on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012. He has acted in many movies as an actor as well as a voice-over for characters in animated movies. He also produced Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Early Life

Andy Samberg, the full name David A.J. Samberg was born on 18 August 1978. He was born in Berkeley, California. His mother, Marjorie, is a school teacher, and his father, Joe, is a photographer. Andy attended Berkeley High School with his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Chelsea Peretti. He became interested in creative writing and ended up doing it. He attended the University of California for two years and transferred afterward to New York University’s Tisch School of Arts and graduated in 2000.

Career

Andy started his career by making comedy videos with his friends Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. He became an online star, and his videos spread majorly after YouTube came in 2005. He, along with his friends, had a website, The Lonely Island. Because of the huge success of his online videos and website, the troupe started writing for The Saturday Night Live in 2005. They released their debut album Incredibad in 2009. Andy has appeared in many theatrical films, music videos and has also hosted many special events like MTV Movie Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

Achievements

Andy has grabbed many awards. In 2013, he won Golden Globe Award for Best Actor- Television Series Musical or Comedy for his show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also won Creative Arts Emmy with Justin Timberlake for outstanding lyrics. He has also been nominated for BAFTA.

Personal Life Of Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg married musician Joanna Newsom in 2013 in California. They have a daughter born in 2017. Andy met Joanna at one of her concerts, and he described himself as a fan of hers. They dated for five years before marrying. The family lives in Los Angeles.

Net Worth of Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg has a net worth of approximately $20 million dollars. His home in Los Angeles costs approximately $6.3 million dollars. His major earnings were from the show Saturday Night Live and his musical troupe The Lonely Island.

