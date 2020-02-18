An Ariane 5 rocket will launch 2 satellites for Japan, Korea today. Watch it live!

An Ariane 5 rocket will launch 2 brand-new satellites for Japan as well as South Korea today (Feb 18), as well as you can watch it live online.

The Ariane 5 rocket, developed by the European launch carrier Arianespace, will take off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, throughout a 58- min launch home window that opens up at 5: 18 p.m. EST (2218 GMT).

Tune in real-time below atSpace com, thanks to Arianespace, or watch it on YouTube. The live webcast must start around 15 mins prior to liftoff.

In pictures: Ariane 5 rocket loft spaces 2 satellites right into orbit for Eutelsat, India

Riding to orbit in addition to the Ariane 5 rocket is the JCSAT-17 interactions satellite, which will give “adaptable, high-bandwidth interactions to customers in Japan as well as the surrounding area,” Arianespace authorities stated in a declaration. That satellite is had by the Tokyo- based driver Sky Perfect JSAT.

The various other haul is the Earth- imaging satellite GEO-Kompsat -2 B, which will check our earth’s seas as well as various other ecological variables to give information for climate forecasters as well as various other researchers. Operated by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the satellite will operate in tandem with GEO-Kompsat -2 A, which introduced in 2018.

Email Hanneke Weitering at hweitering@space.com or follow her @hannekescience. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom as well as on Facebook