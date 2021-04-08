Among Us Mod Menu Apk – All Details Inside!

We are here with one of the most awaited game, Among Us Mod Apk! The game has millions of downloads and is played all around the globe. The game has been developed by Innersloth LLC and is all available to you. Among us has various interesting features that you can look upon, to make your game as well. The features include an always impostor mode, no-kill cooldown, Speed hack, money and a lot of things. before you download the game, take a look at some of the most important details.

Introduction

Role-play games seem to be the trend nowadays. Among us is one of the most famous role-playing game, played all across the globe with plenty of players. The game has earned fame in a very less time and is still dominating the gaming industry. The game can improve your mapping skills and help you understand the true meaning of teamwork. In this game you being a player travels in a space ship with a crew of 4-10 people. You have the job to remove people from the ship by using amazing features as privileges. You need to remove imposters who can destroy the ship and even kill people very easily.

The game comes up with various interesting features which can help you win the game. Besides, this game can help you increase your thinking ability. The mod menu can help the player to modify the default working of the game. It will help you to control speed, which can indirectly help you in winning the game. It has 26 features including all unlocked pets, unlocked skins, Controls to remove the black shadow, no leave cool down, god mode face trolling, selecting ghost speed, changing the color of the character, get to know who the impostor is, snowboard mode etc.

The graphics of the game seems to be very attractive because of the colorful characters. They are very funny, attractive and cute. The gameplay is very smooth and simple, you need not waste plenty of hours in understanding how to play the game. It requires a basic level of knowledge and does not require plenty of skills. Though, while playing the game you may get to know about many more skills.

Details of Among Us Mod Menu

Name Among Us Mod Menu Game Version 2021.3.9 APK Size 93.41 MB App Developer Innersloth LLC Price Free Android Android 4.4 + Genre Role-play

Features of Among Us Mod Menu

There are some of the most prominent features of this game, which the game has been appreciated. These features include

1. The always impostor feature of this game allows the player to remain as an impostor, to enjoy the game to its fullest.

2. The game also has an auto-complete task menu bar, which helps you clear all the levels fast to win the game at the earliest.

3. The game also has an interesting feature; all the alive players are unable to see the ghosts. On the other hand, you would be able to see the ghosts, once you become a ghost. But, every cloud has a silver lining, with the help of the mod APK you would be able to see the chats and the ghosts

4. The game has a no imposter mode, which enables you to identify the imposters within no time. Well, it’s your time to kick off players and go for the victory

5. If you have played this game before, it has a feature where if you kill one player, there is a cool downtime in which you cannot kill the other players. Now, when you have this APK format Download, there is no cool-down period and you can kill as many players as you want. Don’t you think all the features are so in your favour?

6. The game also comes with a wallhack that enables you to see throughout objects. This helps you spot your enemies or plan your moves prior, to make killings. Moreover, this version of the game helps you see everything even in dark light. Now, no player can skip off in front of you.

7. The APK version of the game allows an infinite number of emergency meetings to carefully plan the descent of your player.

Additional Features

1. Finally, this game version provides you with unlimited opportunities and choices. You have a wide variety of hats, pets and skin unlocked to impostor yourself.

2. It will also help you increase the speed or control the speed of your impostor. This will help you escape from other players very fast and save yourself.

3. It also allows you to send spam messages, which makes your game much more interesting.

4. You do not need to suffer from the long and boring advertisements in between the game. The among a small version is ad-free, which helps you build good concentration.

5. The game allows you to communicate with strangers or familiar persons; you can also customize the country you play in.

6. Every character of the game has its unique features, with amazing graphics? The cute animation has made the game better

Mod Features in brief

Player Menu

Close Doors Spam End Vote No Door Cooldown [Impostors] Force All Enter Vent Move-In Meeting Unlimited Emergencies Meetings No Meeting Cooldown Colour Picker Show Crew/Impostor No Kill Cooldown Force All Leave Vent Sabotage Lights Repair Sabotage Torch Distance Vote Colour See Ghost + Chat Complete Tasks Select Text

Host Menu

Always Impostor End Game [ Impostors Win ] Change Everyone’s Name End Game [ Crew Wins ] Random Colors Random Pets Instant Win [ Enable Before Starting ] Random Hats Random Skins

Account Menu

Unlocked Skins, Pets and skins

Misc Menu

Long Kill Player 2/3 = Impostor [Requires Always Impostor Being On] No Ads No, Leave Penalty Increased Report [Buggy] Confirm Injected

Passive

Chat Always Visible

How to install Among Us Mod Menu

Here is a guide, on how to install among us mod APK always impostor, do follow it carefully to play the game as soon as possible.

Initially, if your device does not have space, make space by uninstalling some applications which you do not use. Moreover, if you have a prior installed version of the game, make sure that you delete it. Go to settings, safety and privacy and enable downloads from unknown sources. It will let you download files from 3rd party, other than the play store. Download the APK and let it process with the help of the given link. After processing open the file and download the game. And enjoy the exciting features yourself.

Conclusion

This was all about the game, we assure you that downloading the game with this guide would be easy. Apart from this, the game is very easy to play with interesting graphics and colorful display. The APK comes with plenty of features that you can rely upon to win the game. The mesmerizing features including the always impostor mode, speed alteration, emergency meetings, unlimited skin, pets and hats are all that you require in the game. Apart from this, you can customize your character and easily communicate with strangers whenever you want.

Frequently asked questions

1. Is the game free of cost?

Yes, the game is free of cost and you are not required to pay any amount to get all these amazing features. All you have to do is download the game from the link

2. Is the game safe?

Yes, the game is safe and free from all technical errors. If you are worried about any virus harming your device, you need to leave it on us. Your device is a hundred per cent protected and free from bugs and technical errors.

3. What does enable from unknown sources mean?

Before you install the game, you need to make some changes to your settings. Enabling downloads from unknown sources can help you download apps and files from sources other than the play store.

4. Does the APK work on iOS?

No, APK only works on android. So, if you have or android device it’s time for you to grab the game.

5. What android support does the game want?

The game works on android 4.4 and above.

