Among Us Mod APK: The most plated game of the year and Its Features

Something’s definitely not right here. A crew of up to 10 astronauts is ready to build their space shuttle to depart into the greater unknown space. However, there are a few betrayers amongst the group of astronauts. They will need to be winnowed out, before they can attempt to or kill everyone in the fray. Can you survive the fun and exciting game madness? Download Among Us for Android to check your mind skills and see if you’re up for the challenge. Among Us Mod will be a great help for all.

Today we are here with an amazing and exciting game that you should download and start grinding with your friends right now and by right now I mean ASAP. Among Us is the game that is gaining very much popularity on social media right now and there is an definite reason behind it. Among Us is an multiplayer game, which can be played by 3 to 10 people at a time. All the players need to co-ordinate among them and complete the given missions, but the twist is that among your crew there can be one or two imposters who will be given the fake missions to kill all other fellow players, The crew members need to find the imposter and vote him out of the lobby to win. Click on the Download button given below to start downloading Among Us mod APK and start playing on your Android or IOS devices.

Additional Information

Name

Among Us

Compatible with

Android 4.4+

Last version

2021.3.9

Google Play Link

Among Us

Price

Free

Size

69.57 MB

Mod

All Unlocked

Category

Action

Among Us Features

Before you start playing, you can take a look at the features that’ll be guaranteed during your journey to build the space shuttle. Relax, there ain’t an imposter forging these additions. Just read along and worry about it later.

Win the game after successfully completing each mission to build your space shuttle. Or, you can find out all of the imposters and eject them from the lobby.

Traitors can sabotage your plans at any particular moment. So, all players will need to react faster and move as soon as possible.

The Admin map and cameras that are provided in the map will help you keep an eye on all players. Make sure to keep knowledge and stay alert at all moments to spot any sign of a sabotage.

Once dead bodies begin showing up. Immediately report that body and contact your other players. Discuss any evidence and make sure to figure out who the imposters are as early as possible.

That being said, emergency meetings can be held to discuss any doubtful activities or behaviors of other players.

Once a decision has been met, you can vote to eject any suspected players. Be sure to make the correct decisions when choosing the player for ejection.

Graphics

The graphics of Among Us are amazingly cute and fun as well as well designed for the style of game. After all, this is a light hearted game to be enjoyed and played with friends and family. The character of each character is unique and distinguishable enough to have a persona of its own. You can easily distinguish Among Us from other games, based on the design and face of the characters and game settings.

With that being already said, the animations also come together with some smooth visuals. The game can run at 60fps for extreme graphical settings. Run through the map and perform various actions that look and feel good all through the game.

Even with the simplistic selection of art style, every player can appreciate the effort, creativity, and imagination. Previously stated, this is a party and fun game. So, the lighthearted atmosphere of the game compliments the stylistic choices on point.

All in all, Among Us is a great game to play and also a good game to spectate as someone else plays.

MOD APK Features:

Unlocked all skins.

Unlocked all pets.

Unlocked All Hats.

How to Install Among Us APK

If you are new to Android or ios devices and unaware of the steps to install APK file on your phone, then follow the below stated steps exactly to install both Among Us APK and the Among Us Mod APK without any difficulty.

Step 1: Download the required Among Us Mod APK file to your Android device from the link given above.

Step 2: Go to the security settings of your device and enable the “ install From Unknown sources” option. This step is needed to install any app that is not downloaded directly from Google play store.

Step 3: Open the already downloaded Among Us Mod APK and click on the “Install” button to start the installation process.

Step 4: Wait till the installation is completed and “open” button is displayed on the screen, you can click on open to start playing Among Us on your android or ios device.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

What is Among Us available on?

Among us is available on various devices, such as PC, iOS, and Android.

Why is Among Us so popular?

To be truthful, Among Us has miraculously blown up, 2 years after its initial release. This is because of some well-known twitch streamers and YouTubers posting content related to the game in the lockdown period.

Is Among Us free?

Among Us is a free to play game on android and costs $4.99 in pc with some paid cosmetic content for everyone. The paid content will range from $0.99 to $2.99

Is Among Us cross platform?

Yes, since the game has very easy to use controls and gameplay, cross play platform is made available.

How do I join games in Among Us?

This is fairly simple…

Head to Online button shown on the Main Menu and select Create or Join Game.

Now, you can choose a map of your choice or any random and edit any of the game settings.

From here, you will receive a room code that can be used to help other players to join your room.

Your friends can now join if they enter the shared code.

If you set the room to Public option any random players can also join your game.

Can you play Among Us by yourself?

Among Us was particularly designed for players to enjoy with their friends and fam. However, you will need a minimum of 4 players in order to play the game properly, either with your buddies, or alone.

Can you talk in Among Us?

Communication is the most important part in the game. In order to successfully survive and complete each task, you will need to use the in game chat and work together in harmony with others.

Conclusion

