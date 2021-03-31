Among Us Mod apk: Be a Little Ahead of Everyone With This

Among Us is, without any doubt, with everyone’s acceptance is a beautiful multiplayer action role-playing game by the publisher Innersloth. Inspired by the viral boardgame game Werewolf, the game has its main theme revolving around the concept of teamwork, beliefs, and doubt between a group of astronauts in space. There we go; the astronauts’ motive is that they must find a way to launch the ship to leave space. However, a few impostors have infiltrated the crew of astronauts to destroy all their motives.

Plot

Among Us’ background story takes place in a spaceship traveling in space, where the astronauts in the ship are trying to find a way to launch the ship to leave space and go to the designated location. However, impostors are penetrating the ship to sabotage and destroy the ship amongst the crew members. They are very much able to destroy the ship, cause chaos and distractions, even kill crew members. Therefore, the astronauts’ ultimate goal is to find anonymous impostors and eject them in space and depart the ship before it is destroyed.

Gameplay

Surely you are obviously familiar with the board game Werewolf, so we do not need to mention too much for Among Us’ gameplay. And even for beginners, the rules are not pretty much easy to understand. Because to assure your win, understanding the rules is only a small part, it is important that you have to reason quickly with other players, put your faith in the correct place, even deceive people if you are an impostor.

MOD APK features of Among Us

Unlocked Skins

Unlocked Hats

Unlocked Pets

No Ads

Overview information

Name

Among Us

Package

Among Us

Publisher

Innersloth

Category

Action

Version

2021.3.15 (build 132)

Size

102M

MOD Features

Unlocked All

Requires

Android 4.4+

Among Us FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: Is Among Us Available on iOS?

Ans: Yes, Among us is for sure available for iOS on the Apple App Store. Among Us is available for all the major platforms like Windows, Android, and Mac.

Q: Why is Among Us Popular?

Ans: Although Among Us has been available for download for the past 2 years, it gained popularity in 2020 during the lockdown period after many famous YouTubers and twitch users started streaming the game online.

Q: Can you talk with players in Among Us?

Ans: You can use the chat feature provided in-game to talk to your crew members in between the game, but right now, there is no voice communication feature available, and I don’t it’ll be made available because of having a voice communication option will ruin the fun element in-game.

