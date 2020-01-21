AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review roundup: the new desktop GPU to beat under $300

At CES 2020, AMD revealed its new Radeon RX 5600 XT, a midrange $279 graphics card making use of the business’s Navi design that rests in between the more affordable RX 5500 collection and also the much more effective RX 5700 collection. AMD is placing the 5600 XT as “the utmost graphics card for 1080 p video gaming,” and also examines out today appear to suggest that AMD may have made a card that’s precisely that.

Anandtech located that the RX 5600 XT lives up to AMD’s “utmost” insurance claim, balancing greater than 60 fps in all yet one video game it examined– that video game being MetroExodus At 1080 p with every one of the setups cranked to their highest possible (with the Nvidia’s HairWorks visual setup shut off), it took care of 58 structures per 2nd, a reputable matter that’s a handful of structures in advance of the somewhat much more costly Nvidia RTX2060 The magazine stated that the card is “quickly sufficient to provide a no-compromises experience despite the craziest setups.” It likewise stated that the 5600 XT “clobbers” Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, a prominent and also in a similar way valued card that likewise targets players that desire excellent 1080 p graphics.

Other customers saw excellent efficiency. Tom’s Hardware located that the card “quickly” overshadowed 60 fps at 1080 p (with optimum setups turned on) on a lot of the titles that it examined, that includes hefty players like The Division 2 and also Gears of War 5. Compared to the RTX 2060, the 5600 XT kept a greater, steadier structure price throughout the board. COMPUTER Gamer located 1080 p to be an “simple difficulty” for the card and also stated it accomplished typical structure prices of about 137 fps throughout 12 video games.

The closest rival to the 5600 XT is possibly the previously mentioned Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, which appeared in 2014 as well as likewise sets you back $279, and also customers normally located that the RX 5600 XT executed much better than the GTX 1660Ti But possibly in reaction to AMD’s new card, Nvidia went down the rate on its entry-level ray-tracing graphics card, the RTX 2060 Founders Edition, to $299 So there’s currently a little bit much more competitors at that below-$300 rate factor, though versions at this rate factor presently show up to be offered out. Directly contrasting the 2 cards with each other, Tom’s Hardware located that the 5600 XT “wins greater than it sheds” versus the RTX 2060, though just Nvidia’s alternative can take care of ray mapping.

Engadget called the 5600 XT “the most effective 1080 p video gaming alternative on the market under $300,” though, and also various other testimonials are backing that up. If you’re seeking a midrange card that will certainly allow you play video games at 1080 p and also high structure prices, the 5600 XT looks like maybe an excellent option.

If you’re looking to obtain your hands on among these cards, COMPUTER Gamer has actually located numerous setups of AMD’s new graphics card that are offered today, beginning at $27999