Amazon’s Echo Studio is $30 off and includes a free Philips Hue bulb

Amazon’s Echo Studio is its first great-sounding smart speaker, and you can get it for $170 today. That’s $30 off its regular price, which we only saw happen once before a few months ago. What makes this deal even better than that one is you can get a free Philips Hue white ambiance bulb for no extra charge. Since the Echo Studio uses the Zigbee standard for Internet of Things devices, you won’t need a Hue Bridge to use the bulb.

Where the Echo Studio holds its own compared to Amazon’s other smart speakers is with sound quality. It’s massive compared to the Echo and Echo Dot, so you can expect bigger sound, and it supports Amazon’s 3D audio format that adds extra layers to the sound of music to amp up immersion. What’s also notable about this speaker is that, in addition to handling all of the standard Alexa duties and working with several music streaming services, it can double as a Dolby Atmos home theater system when you pair it to a Fire TV streaming device, like the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K.

Image: Beats

Beats unveiled four new colorways to the Powerbeats Pro lineup less than a week ago, and you can get any of them for $200 ($50 off) at Amazon. It’s worth noting that we’ve seen this price drop countless times for the original colors (black, ivory, moss, navy), but we only bring it up again because these new colors (yellow, pink, red, and blue) are fresh, and you may want to snag a set now that they’re discounted.

Image: Amazon

Speaking of new colorways, the two new color options of the Kindle Paperwhite announced five days ago are $25 off at Amazon. Normally $130 for the 8GB version, the Paperwhite in either sage or plum is $105 right now. Normally, we’d say to hold off on this price since the Paperwhite has sold for as low as $85, and the black-colored version is $5 cheaper. But given that this model is waterproof and has a great screen, there’s not really a bad time to buy it if you want the best e-reader in a new color that you couldn’t get before.

Image: 2K Games

Lastly, Amazon has a promotion where you can buy three entertainment products, like a book, movie, CD, or a video game, and you’ll get one of those items for free. The list of products features anti-racism books, a few of which include How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi and So you want to talk about race by Ijeoma Oluo. You can also find things like Birds of Prey, BioShock Collection for the Nintendo Switch, and a lot more.