Amazon Prime: The best 4 series of all time that’s perfect to bingewatch

Amazon Prime Video has an excellent list of original series on the streaming platform for their audience to keep them entertained. We have listed below the top four series that are an all-time favorite of the audiences worldwide, and perfect for a binge-watch session this Holiday season!

1. HANNA

The series is directed by Joe Wright, and hands down, it is one of the outstanding thriller series available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The story is about Hanna, who’s skilled as a young assassin living in Romanian wild places. The series shows the backstory of Hanna, and also throws light on why CIA Marissa Wiegler is obsessed with her.

2. THE MARVELLOUS MRS. MAISEL

This is an incredible comedy series created by Gilmore Girls director, Amy Sherman-Palladino. The series is set during the 50s New York, follows the story of a housewife who becomes a delightful stand-up comedian while doing her duties as an upper-class American Jewish housewife. The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel is a full package filled with humor, excitement, and emotions that you should definitely not miss out!

3. FLEABAG

A play turned into an extraordinarily amazing comedy series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also plays the protagonist. Fleabag is about a woman in her 30s who runs a café, deals a sex-filled life with fun and humor covering her tragedies she hasn’t confronted yet. The series is unique for its fourth-wall-breaking device. Fleabag is a perfect series for you to binge watch, it is both funny and ridiculously, and will leave you shock and devastated before you know it.

4. THE BOYS

This is not your ordinary superhero series, The Boys is beyond that family-friendly genre. The series is about anti-heroes who go to seek revenge from the world’s beloved superheroes. It is full of social commentary, black comedy, and a mixture of gory which makes it one of a kind to binge-watch.

