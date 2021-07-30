Amanda Knox claims Matt Damon’s “Stillwater” is profiting off her story without her consent!

Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted for murder of Meredith Kurcher in 2007, and spent four years in Italian prison, has claimed that Matt Damon’s new film “Stillwater” is based on her story.

Knox stated that the movie “Stillwater” is inspired by her experience, and the makers are making money off her story, name and face, without her consent. Amanda, in a series of tweets on Thursday, accused Matt Damon and Stillwater director Tom McCarthy “rip(ing) off” her story at “expense of my reputation.”

Amanda, who was 20 years old at the time of conviction, tweeted, “”Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER”

Explaining in the later segments of the thread, Amanda also called out some media outlets for defining the movie as “Amanda Knox Saga” in their reviews. She wrote, “This new film by director Tom McCarthy, starring Matt Damon, is “loosely based” or “directly inspired by” the “Amanda Knox saga,” as Vanity Fair put it in a for-profit article promoting a for-profit film, neither of which I am affiliated with.”

Pointing out the phrase “the Amanda Knox saga,” Knox said that it refers to the “events that resulted from the murder of Meredith Kercher by a burglar named Rudy Guede… (it refers to) hoddy police work, prosecutorial tunnel vision, and refusal to admit their mistakes that led the Italian authorities to wrongfully convict me, twice.”

Knox said that she wishes “nothing more than for people to refer to the events in Perugia as “The murder of Meredith Kercher by Rudy Guede,” which would place me as the peripheral figure I should have been, the innocent roommate.”

Amanda continued stating other works based on her story without her consent and said that, “#STILLWATER is by no means the first thing to rip off my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation.”

Later, Amanda, who is now a writer and a journalist, pointed out what Matt Damon said about movie and Knox’s story in an interview. Countering Damon’s words, Amanda wrote, “Let me stop you right there. That story, my story, is not about an American woman studying abroad “involved in some kind of sensational crime.” It’s about an American woman NOT involved in a sensational crime, and yet wrongfully convicted.”

And if you’re going to “leave the Amanda Knox case behind,” and “fictionalize everything around it,” maybe don’t use my name to promote it. You’re not leaving the Amanda Knox case behind very well if every single review mentions me,” continued Knox. “You’re not leaving the Amanda Knox case behind when my face appears on profiles and articles about the film.”

The post Amanda Knox claims Matt Damon’s “Stillwater” is profiting off her story without her consent! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.