Alone Season 8: What is Alone Reality Show all about?

‘Alone’ is History’s reality show, which is meant to check the survival instincts of humans — by pushing them to their limits. This grueling competition takes place within the remotest corners, tucked deep within the wilderness. Continue reading to get to know about this thrilling series.

As an example, across the seasons, we’ve seen survivalists being stranded in Vancouver Island, Nahuel Huapi park, northern Mongolia, and therefore the Great Slave Lake. In short, ‘Alone’ may be a survival series like no other!

Alone season 7 was all about:

Alone’s season 7 released on June 11, 2020, on History. It ended with its 11th episode on August 20, 2020. Although the channel has not officially renewed the show, its casting call page remains open.

This is often a testimony to the very fact that the series isn’t going off-air anytime soon. a replacement season is certainly within the works. And since the fourth season, the show has been returning faithfully to hitch History’s annual summer programming block. If the network follows an equivalent schedule next year also, we will expect ‘Alone’ season 8 to premiere sometime in June 2021. ‘In short, ‘Alone’ may be a survival series like no other! Hence, it’s no wonder that the show has spawned seven outstanding seasons so far.

When is Alone Season 8 coming?:

‘Alone’ season 7 released on June 11, 2020, on History. It ended with its 11th episode on August 20, 2020. Although the channel has not officially renewed the show, its casting call page (complete with how-to-apply instructions) remains open. this is often a testimony to the very fact that the series isn’t going off-air anytime soon. a replacement season is certainly within the works. And since the fourth season, the show has been returning faithfully to hitch History’s annual summer programming block. If the network follows an equivalent schedule next year also, we will expect ‘Alone’ season 8 to premiere sometime in June 2021.

Alone Season 8 Contestants:

Each season of ‘Alone’ follows a bunch of survivalists who plan to survive in extremely harsh conditions, after being dropped off within the wilderness. most of the contestants are either from Canada and therefore the US.

In season 7, we met a batch of 10 participants — Mark D’Ambrosio, Correy Hawk, Shawn Helton, Kielyn Marrone, Joe Nicholas, Amós Rodriguez, Callie Russell, Roland Welker, Joel Van Der Loon, and Keith Syers. After battling it call at the Arctic, the finale saw the last three players — Kielyn, Callie, and Ronald, struggling to form it to the highest. Season 8 will see a fresh crew of survivalists, competing against one another to win the competition and pocket the grand cash prize.

What is the storyline of Alone Season 8 about?:

Survival of the fittest, this is often the essence of ‘Alone’ — where contestants got to survive a particular number of days within the most inhospitable terrains. they need to try to do this with limited resources and scarce food sources. Each survivalist is totally on their own and that they require to forage for food and build shelters from whatever they need in hand. The one who survives the longest bags the ultimate cash prize.

For more information about reality shows, movies, dramas, series, documentaries, updates on games, apps, etc. Stay tuned to Tecake and stay safe.

The post Alone Season 8: What is Alone Reality Show all about? by Lou Kerner appeared first on The TeCake.