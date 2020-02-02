Alleged leaked video shows off Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s following folding phone is most likely to be revealed this month, as well as what seems the very first hands-on video with the tool has actually simply shown up online. Leaker Ben Geskin has actually uploaded a brief clip allegedly revealing the phone, stated to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, at work on Twitter.

The video does not reveal an excellent bargain extra than what we’ve currently seen in leaked images as well as makes– we still can not inform whether the phone is making use of a brand-new kind of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung,. But if you’ve been questioning just how the Z Flip could exercise in method, it might well be of rate of interest. The phone does appear like it could be a fair bit simpler to get on a pocket or purse than practically anything else available– other than perhaps Motorola’s comparable upcoming Razr.

We’re anticipating the Galaxy Z Flip to be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked occasion on February 11 th in SanFrancisco The centerpiece for that occasion, nonetheless, ought to be the much-leaked Galaxy S20 front runner mobile phone.

