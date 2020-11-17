All American season 2 reviews and updates on a third season for the show

All American season 2 released on October 7, 2019, and received many positive critics for the show. The show originally released in The CW. April Blair is the creator of the show. It concluded with 2 seasons of 32 episodes. Now the fans want to know what future plans the team has for them. Season 3 is expected to release next year. The news season was announced have got the green light from CW in January. This happened two months after All American season 2 concluded. The fans expected the next season to air by the end of this year. However, the novel pandemic has caused a halt to many productions and the same happened with this show. Continue reading to find out more about the series.

What is the storyline of All American?

This sports drama series is based on the life of the famous former NFL player Spencer James. It shows his life as he rises to fame and deals with two families, Beverly Hills and Crenshaw. At the same time, it’s not easy being a sportsman and so he has to deal with the struggles and take tough decisions. Moreover, a lot of questions need to be answered with the new season. The injury of Spencer and whom he decided to be with along with what will happen to others around him.

Other updates on All American Season 2

The trailer of All American has not yet released but can be expected to come out a few months prior to season release. The show has faced delay due to the lockdown. The fans have tweeted regarding their excitement for a season 3. The team has mentioned that season 3 will pick up from where it left. We can expect it to air in the first couple months of 2021.

The same cast from season 2 is likely to show up again. This will include Daniel Ezra as Spencer, Taye Diggs as Coach Baker, Karimah Westbrook as Grace, Bre-Z as Coop, Dillon Jalyn Hall as Dillon, Chad Coleman as Corey. Moreover, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan, Samantha Logan as Olivia, Cody Christian as Asher, Greta Onieogou as Layla, and Monét Mazur as Laura will come for season 3 as well.

