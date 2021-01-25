Alison Brie: Updates on her personal life, career and other updates

Alison Brie is famous for her role as Trudy Campbell in the series Mad Men and also in the show Community. Her other prominent roles are in movies such as Scream 4, The Five-Year Engagement, The Lego Movie, Get Hard, and The Disaster Artists. She has received awards and nominations for her roles; some of these are Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globes, Newport Film Festival Beach Award, Critics Choice Television Awards, and many more. Along with this, she is also a writer and producer. Alison co-wrote and produced The Rental. Now you might be curious regarding this celebrity’s net worth and personal life. You have come to the right place. This article will tell you further details about her. Before that, down below are some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Alison Brie

Renowned for her roles in Community and Mad Men

Born on: December 29, 1982

Age: 38 years

Profession: Actress, writer, producer

Married to: Dave Franco

Kids: none

Siblings: Lauren

How did she become famous?

Alison Brie was born in Hollywood, California, to Charles Terry Schermerhorn and Joanne Brenner. Her father was a musician and freelance entertainment reporter. Her mother worked at a non-profit childcare agency. She was into acting at a young age and began by performing in the Jewish Community Center. She is a graduate of the California Institute of the Arts with a degree in theatre. Moreover, she performed in several stages and also worked as a clown for birthday parties. Later, she got herself a role in Hannah Montana, which was her debut on the television screen. Following this, she was part of Mad Men, Community, The Five-Year Engagement, The Lego Movie. She has also done a Netflix show named BoJack Horseman, which debuted in 2014. Along with this, she also joined the cast of Glee.

Personal Life

David Franco and Alison Brie began dating in the year 2012 after she met him in Mardi Gras. Later they got engaged in the year 2015. On March 13, 2017, the two got married. She has also mentioned her preference for having no kids.

Net worth of Alison Brie

Alison Brie has a net worth of $10 million. She has earned this fortune from her roles in several shows and movies. We know her career is growing, and she will be more successful in the future. Along with that, this number is also likely to increase.

