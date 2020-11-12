Alienist season 3: Will the American drama hit the screens once again?

The fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the Alienist season 3 updates. However, to everyone’s dismay, there has been no official news regarding the renewal of the series. One other factor that decides the release of the third season is the novel. The show is based on the novel The Angel of Darkness written by Caleb Carr. If Caleb is ready for a third book, the team can start the production by this year. Further, the fans can expect Alienist season 3 by the end of 2021. The show concluded with 18 episodes in total with the last season airing on July 19, 2020, in TNT. It was later released on Netflix a few months later. The show had generally favourable reviews ut was also criticised for its slow pace according to the rotten tomatoes. It was appreciated for its amazing cast too.

What is the storyline of Alienist?

Alienist revolves around the life of a criminal psychologist, newspaper illustrator and a secretary. Teddy Roosevelt is a criminal psychologist, John Moore is the illustrator and the secretary goes by the name Sara Howard. The team also consists of twin brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson. They are sergeants working in the NYPD. The team sets out to solve crimes together and face many dangers while doing so. They also face oppositions from the top authorities. They are trying to protect the rich and powerful rather than the truth.

In the last season, we see Sara with her own private detective agency. Since the show is set in the 17th century, issues like inequality and the role of women are portrayed along with all-time problems of corruption and murderers. It is an interesting show for anyone who is keen towards crime thrillers and period dramas.

Other updates on Alienist season 3

There has been no official information regarding the renewal of the show. The fans have been waiting since the last season was premiered but we know it is not cancelled. The team will be back with more crimes to solve. However, if things go according to the speculations, we can expect Alienist season 3 by the end of 2021. Once the book is published, the production is likely to begin. The show will definitely be worth the wait.

We can expect to see the familiar faces once again for Alienist season 3. These may include Daniel Brühl as Laszlo Kreizler, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning as John Moore and Sara Howard. The fans can also expect to see new faces and characters.

