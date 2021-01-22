Alexis Bledel: What is the income of the “Gilmore Girls” star?

Alexis Bledel is familiar to us through her role as Rory Gilmore in the show Gilmore Girls and also in The Handmaid’s Tale. Apart from acting, she is a producer and also does modeling. Tuck Everlasting, Sin City, Rushmore, and in I’m Reed Fish are some of the other movies she has appeared in. She is a Primetime Emmy Award Winner for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale and has also received multiple nominations for her work. Well, now since you are familiar with her works, the next question will be how much does she earn for the roles she plays? This article will clear this doubt along with more details about her personal life, childhood, and career. Before that, here are some quick facts to look at.

Quick Facts About Alexis Bledel

Renowned for her role in Gilmore Girls

Born on: September 16, 1981

Age: 39 years

Profession: Actress, producer, model

Married to: Vincent Kartheiser

Kids: 1

Siblings: Eric

How She Became Famous?

Alexis Bledel was born in Houston, Texas. Her parents are Nanette and Martín Bledel. Her mother was a gift processor and flight attendant. She was very shy as a child, and the credits for her success should rather be given to her mother for her encouragement. To overcome her shyness, her mother asked her to attend the community theatre. Alexis appeared in the productions of Wizard of Oz and Our Town. She studied at New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts for a year. During this time, she was also appointed as a fashion model.

Her first debut on television was through the show “Gilmore Girls,” which bought her a lot of attention and fame. She then went on to act in the movie Tuck Everlasting. Her other films are The Sisterhood of the Traveling pants, Sin City, Post Grad, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling pants 2. She has also been the cover face of magazines like People, Teen People, Teen Vogue, Teen, Seventeen, TV Guide, Vanity Fair, and Entertainment Weekly. Alexis has also received several awards for her notable work in Gilmore Girls. This includes Young Artist Award, Family Television Award, and two Teen Choice Awards.

Personal Life

Alexis Bledel was formerly dating Milo Ventimiglia. The couple split in June 2006. She was then romantically involved with co-star Vincent Kartheiser, and the couple got married in 2014. A year or two later, she gave birth to her son.

Net worth of Alexis Bledel

According to the online sources, Alexis Bledel has a combined net worth of $9 million with her husband. The couple has had a successful career and will continue to appear in more shows and movies, and so this number is likely to increase.

