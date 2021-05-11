Alex Rodriguez is shocked about JLo and Ben Affleck’s reunion!

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex fiancé, seem to not have taken aback by the news of JLo and Ben Affleck spending personal time together . An inside source closer to Lopez told E! News that Alex is shocked by the news.

Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in February 2011, and they announced their engagement in 2019. Later, in April 2021, they put an end to their engagement due to personal issues. After that, JLo has again got media’s attention as she has started to spend personal time with her previous ex Ben Affleck.

Recently, Lopez and Affleck were clicked together. According to the reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent a weeklong vacation together in Montana. The sources say that the former couple traveled to the Yellowstone Club shortly after attending the ‘VAX LIVE’ concert, which took place in Los Angeles on 2 May.

Certainly, the two stars, formerly known as “Bennifer” and the “super couple”, have shocked so many people with their reunion, and ARod is one of them. The former MLB player has been taken aback by the reunion of Lopez and Affleck. The source closer to Lopez said, “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

Moreover, the source also revealed that Rodriguez is so saddened that he reached out to ex fiancé Jennifer to show his disappointment and tell her that “he’s upset”. According to the source, even after the breakup, Rodriguez was still trying to make things better and hoped that they would work out. However, Jennifer is “not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”

Although Ben and JLo have been spending personal time together, there is no official information whether they are back together or not. On the other hand, some other sources close to Affleck and Lopez insisted that two are “still strictly friends”.

Commenting on Ben Affleck being seen coming and going from Lopez’s LA mansion numerous time, one of the insider told Page Six, “They are friends … they’ve never not been.”

