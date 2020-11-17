Albert Finney (9 May 1936 – 7 February 2019) was an English actor who worked in film, television and theatre. He attended the Royal Academy of dramaturgy and worked within the theatre before attaining prominence on screen within the early 1960s, debuting with The Entertainer (1960), directed by Tony Richardson, who had previously directed him within the theatre. He maintained a successful career in theatre, film and tv .

Early Life of Albert Finney:

Finney was born in Salford, Lancashire, the son of Alice (née Hobson) and Albert Finney, a bookmaker. He was educated at Tootal Drive grade school , Salford Grammar School and therefore the Royal Academy of dramaturgy (RADA), from which he graduated in 1956.

Personal Life of Albert Finney:

With his first wife, Jane Wenham, he had a son, Simon Finney, who works within the movie industry as a cameraman. In 1970, nearly a decade after his divorce from Wenham, Finney married French actress Anouk Aimée, a union that lasted eight years. He then married for the third and last time in 2006, to Penelope Delmage, who at the time was working as an agent. They remained together until Finney’s death.

What are the famous works by Albert Finney?:

He is known for his roles in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (also 1960), Tom Jones (1963), Two for the Road (1967), Scrooge (1970), Annie (1982), The Dresser (1983), Miller’s Crossing (1990), a person of No Importance (1994), Erin Brockovich (2000), big shot (2003), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and therefore the Bond film Skyfall (2012).

What was Albert Finney’s net worth?

Albert Finney was an English actor who had a net worth of $10 million dollars at the time of his death in 2019.

How Albert Finney died?:

Finney in May 2011 publicly disclosed that he had been receiving treatment for kidney cancer. Consistent with a 2012 interview, he had been diagnosed with the disease five years earlier and underwent surgery, followed by six rounds of chemotherapy. Finney died aged 82 from a chest infection on 7 February 2019, at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

