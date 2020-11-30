Akon: How did Akon rise to fame? How much is he worth?

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, famous with his stage name, is a well known singer of Senegalese-American origin. Besides singing, he is also known as a songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor from New Jersey.

Amin’s groundbreaking prominence was with his 2004 release of “Locked Up”, from his debut album Trouble (2004). Akon is famous for his R&B-style vocals which he has combined with hip hop beats. Akon has also collaborated with musicians, including Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Quick facts about Akon

Name: Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam

Born on: April 16, 1973

Present age: 47 years old

Birth place: St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.

Famous as: Singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, entrepreneur, property developer, philanthropist

Years active: 1996–present

Net worth: $80 million

What about his early life?

Akon was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 16, 1973, to African parents, mother, Kine Thiam, and father, Mor Thiam. They returned to Dakar, Senegal, in West Africa, and lived there till Akon 7 years old, and then returned to the United States. Akon started singing and performing while he was a teenager. He briefly attended the Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia and then dropped out to pursue a career in music.

What about his music career?

Akon’s solo debut album, ‘Trouble’, became a huge hit after its release on June 29, 2004. In April 2005, it topped the charts in the UK. His song ‘Locked Up’ received the eighth and fifth position in the US and UK respectively. His second single ‘Lonely’ also reached the fifth spot on ‘Billboard Hot 100.”

Akon’s second album ‘Konvicted’ was released in November 2006, and was number two on the ‘Billboard 200’. His third album ‘Freedom’ was released on December 2, 2008 and it received four singles and a certified platinum in the US. Akon’s song ‘Sexy Bitch,’ which was sung by David Guetta and Akon, was at number five on the ‘Billboard Hot 100.’

What about his personal life?

Akon has kept his personal life away from the media. He claims that he has 6 children from 3 different women.

How much is Akon worth?

Akon has a net worth of $80 million. Akon is a Senegalese-American hip-hop singer/songwriter/producer and his main source of income ranges across these business ventures.

