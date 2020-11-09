Ajit Anjum reason for departure, his personal life, career and more.

Ajit Anjum is well known to all of us as the editor of TV9 Bharatvarsh. He has also worked for BAG, News24, Aaj Tak, and India TV. He has been successful throughout his career life and has achieved the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in the year 2010. Ajit Anjum has over the years been able to bring news for his audience without any impartiality. His questions are direct and fair. However, in 2019 we have heard all kinds of rumors and news regarding his departure from TV journalism. However, Ajit Anjum’s fans are eager to have him back on Tv but we don’t know if there is a possibility. Read more to find out about him.

Childhood and early life of Ajit Anjum

Ajit Anjum was born in Bihar in a place called Begusara on April 7, 1969. He completed his early education in the same place. Ajit attained a bachelor’s degree from Langat Singh College, Muzaffarpur. He used to enjoy reading and writing even as a young boy. Ajit Anjuman’s father was a judge and he passed away in the year 2011. His name was initially Ajit Kumar which he later changed to his present name as he thought it was a common one. He was also interested in traveling, watching old movies, and cricket. He had worked as a freelance Journalist at Patna. Ajit later began working at Amar Ujala in 1989.

Personal life and career

Ajit Anjuman is married to Geetashree. He is an impressive man with an impressive career. He served as the mirror of truth for a long time. His career began through Rubaru, a talk show anchored by Rajeev Shukla. Ajit was the director of the show. Later he worked for BAG for fifteen years and has produced many shows. He left BAG and joined in Aaj Tak. However, he rejoined BAG and launched News 24. This he left to join India TV as the managing editor. Considering his commitments Fem magazine referenced him in 50 most influential individuals of Bihar in its overview led in 2016.

Recently, Ajit Anjuman departed from TV9 Bharatvarsh where he worked and there were numerous speculations regarding it. The reasons being that the channel cut short his show and this he could not accept. The other news was that his contract with the channel was done and was not renewed. He still voices the issues and his concerns through youtube channels.

