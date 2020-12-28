Age of Mythology: What are the cheat codes for PC?

Age of Mythology is one of the most iconic real-time strategy video game. AoM is developed by Ensemble Studios and published by Microsoft Game Studios. This game transports players to a time in which heroes fought against the monsters of legends in which the Gods too played an active role.

Age of Mythology offers a range of cheat codes for the players and to activate these, you just need to press enter, type in the code, and once again press enter again to activate it. You need to type the cheat codes in all caps. Cheap codes will not be activated in the demo version.

Age of Mythology cheat codes for PC?

JUNK FOOD NIGHT: 1000 Food

TROJAN HORSE FOR SALE: 1000 Wood

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Allows you to use a previously used god power

FEAR THE FORAGE: Animates berry bushes

IN DARKEST NIGHT: Changes the game time to night

SET ASCENDANT: Controls all animals on map

L33T SUPA H4X0R: Fast (sometimes instant on most units and buildings) construction, research and training

ENGINEERED GRAIN: Fatten the animals.

MOUNT OLYMPUS: Full favor

ATM OF EREBUS : Gives you 1000 Gold

I WANT TEH MONKEYS!!!1!:Gives you a bunch of monkeys

BAWK BAWK BOOM: Gives you a chicken-meteor god power

WUV WOO: Gives you a flying purple hippo

TINES OF POWER: Gives you a forkboy

O CANADA :Gives you a lazer bear

GODS CLASH:Gives you Osiris the god

PANDORAS BOX:Gives you several random god powers

ISIS HEAR MY PLEA: Gives you the heroes from the campaign

WRATH OF THE GODS: Gives you the Lightning Storm, Earthquake, Meteor and Tornado god powers

UNCERTAINTY AND DOUBT:Hide map

LETS GO! NOW! (There are two spaces after Go!): Helps to increase Game Speed

RED TIDE: It Makes the water red

LAY OF THE LAND: Reveal Map

CHANNEL SURFING: Skips to the next scenario in the campaign

CONSIDER THE INTERNET :Slow game speed

BARKBARKBARKBARKBARK: Summons Bessie, a very powerful doggo

GOATUNHEIM: Transforms everyone into Goats

THRILL OF VICTORY: Win game

Activate these cheat codes and modify the gameplay to give a different dynamics to the game, Age of Mythology.

