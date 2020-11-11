Aditya Roy Kapur a film actor journey to Bollywood!

Aditya Roy Kapur is an Indian Bollywood film actor. With London Dreams in 2009, he made his Bollywood debut. But he rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013. He is the youngest brother of film producers Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapoor. His sister-law is Vidya Balan.

Aditya Roy Kapur Early Life –

Aditya was born on November 16, 1985, in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. He is born to a Punjabi Hindu father Kumud Roy Kapur and a Jewish mother Salome Aaron. His grandfather Raghupat Roy Kapur, was a film producer in the early 1940s. His maternal grandparents were qualified dance teachers who introduced the Sama dance to India.

Aditya did schooling at G. D. Somani Memorial School in Mumbai. All his siblings studied in the same school and his mother used to direct school plays. In class XI he enrolled in St. Xavier’s but he failed. He then enrolled in St. Andrew College so that he did not lose a year. Later he graduated from St. Xavier’s.

During his school days, he wanted to be a cricketer but he left cricket after 6th standard.

Aditya Roy Kapur Career Life –

Aditya started his career as VJ on music channel Channel V India at the age of 19 years. His comic timings and unique style of hosting made him popular. He did a show Pakao for the same channel.

With a supporting role in the musical drama, London Dreams Aditya made his Bollywood debut in the year 2009. In Action Replay in the year 2010, he played the supporting role of Bunty Saigal. Later he played the role of Omar Siddiqui in Guzaarish alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Aditya played the role of Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013 along with Shraddha Kapoor. He also played a supporting role in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.

Some of his notable works include – London Dreams, Action Replay, Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, Daawat-e Ishq, Fitoor, Welcome to New York, etc.

Aditya Roy Kapur Personal Life –

Aditya was previously dating Shraddha Kapoor but they broke up later.

